South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler launches himself up draft boards with big Senior Bowl performance

It’s a big time for NFL draft prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft to put their names in the minds of general managers and scouts and one of the big reasons why is one of the biggest kick offs to the start of draft season is the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where the nations best college players come out to compete and impress. Perhaps no other prospect this last week did that more than South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Rattler was notably one of the better quarterbacks during the practice portion of the week and capped that off with an impressive performance in the all-star game, where he eventually came home with the MVP. While he only saw two drives, Rattler was perfect on both, ultimately ending the day by completing 4-4 passes for 65 yards, including a beautiful 29-yard touchdown dime to Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on the first drive of the game.

While Rattler is unlikely to go in the first round, this whole Senior Bowl process has been a big boost to him, displaying he can lead a team and make NFL-level throws. In a stacked quarterback class with a bunch of mid-range talent sticking together in the process, standing out will only serve Rattler well moving forward.

