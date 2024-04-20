South Carolina’s Dawn Staley raves about Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso pairing in WNBA

Two big-time college rivals are now set to join forces in the WNBA.

The Chicago Sky selected South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso third overall and later took LSU forward Angel Reese with the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday night. Now, two players who faced head-to-head multiple times in college will unite to create one of the toughest frontcourt groups in the league.

Speaking recently on 670 The Score, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley had high praise for both players and said she was excited to see them play together.

“Kamilla is the ultimate competitor,” Staley said. “Angel Reese — ultimate competitor. We had a lot of battles, last year and this season. We were the top two teams in the SEC, so you know they are enemies by nature because of rivalry. But now they’ve joined hands in hopefully bringing a WNBA championship to Chicago. I’m a fan. I’m gonna get me some season tickets. I know I won’t be there the entire season. But somebody’s gonna be sitting in my seats cheering Kamilla Cardoso on.”

The pair will look to bring the Sky their second championship in franchise history after they won the WNBA in 2021.

