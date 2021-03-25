  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sources: Spurs to buy out forward LaMarcus Aldridge

Chris Haynes
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The San Antonio Spurs are proceeding to buy out forward LaMarcus Aldridge, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Aldridge and the Spurs mutually agreed to part ways earlier this month, according to head coach Gregg Popovich.

Aldridge signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Spurs in 2015 after playing his first nine seasons in Portland. The Spurs went 67-15 in Aldridge’s first season, playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. San Antonio’s 22-year consecutive playoff streak was snapped last season as the Spurs failed to make the postseason following the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season.

During the hiatus, Aldridge underwent shoulder surgery and missed the remainder of the season. Aldridge is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 36% from three.

Prior to the decision to part ways, Aldridge had missed eight of 11 games due to a hip injury and illness. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 18: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on January 18, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs mutually agreed to part ways earlier this month. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Sources: Andre Drummond, Cavaliers will work on a buyout

    Drummond last played on Feb. 12 before the Cavaliers announced the 27-year-old center would sit out while the team worked to find a trade partner before Thursday's deadline.

  • Report: Post-buyout teams expected for Andre Drummond (Lakers), LaMarcus Aldridge (Heat)

    The Cavaliers want to trade Andre Drummond. The Spurs want to trade LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors trade Marquese Chriss to Spurs for Cady Lalanne

    Golden State struck the deal just before the deadline.

  • Latest trade deadline buzz: Knicks targets Victor Oladipo, JJ Redick dealt elsewhere

    Here's the latest trade buzz surrounding the Knicks on NBA trade deadline day.

  • Knicks and Nets still in play for Andre Drummond, who will be bought out by Cavaliers

    With the NBA trade deadline in the past, the Cleveland Cavaliers and All-Star C ﻿Andre Drummond﻿ are working on a buyout.

  • Report: Magic trade Aaron Gordon to Nuggets

    Aaron Gordon is getting the change of scenery he wants.

  • Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

    The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.

  • Miami Heat add Victor Oladipo in trade with Houston Rockets

    Victor Oladipo, who is a free agent after this season, turned down Houston’s extension.

  • Report: Celtics in talks to send Daniel Theis to the Bulls for Mo Wagner

    It seems the Daniel Theis era may be ending.

  • Report: JJ Redick traded to Mavericks

    The sharp shooting guard will join the sixth team of his NBA career.

  • Vanessa Bryant shows off new 'Mambacita' tattoo in honor of Gianna Bryant

    Vanessa Bryant appears to have gotten two tattoos Tuesday.

  • Rockets trade Victor Oladipo to Miami for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, pick swap

    In 20 games with the Rockets, Oladipo averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.

  • Mediocre until March: Why Syracuse's zone baffles NCAA foes

    Jim Boeheim and Syracuse are back in the Sweet 16 again, which begs the question: Why can't teams figure out the Orange in March?

  • NBA buyout season begins: Best players who could be available

    The trade deadline has officially passed, which means it's now 'buyout season' with high-profile players that were on the market and didn't get traded now becoming potential hot commodities. Likewise, some good players who got traded to bad ...

  • UFC 260 breakdown: What’s different about Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou rematch?

    MMA Junkie fight analyst Dan Tom takes a closer look at the UFC 260 title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

  • Sean O’Malley: Jake Paul has to beat Ben Askren ‘to show he’s a legitimate boxer’

    Sean O'Malley sees Jake Paul's upcoming boxing match against Ben Askren as a must-win matchup for the YouTube star.

  • Report: Rockets trade Victor Oladipo to Heat for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk

    Victor Oladipo is headed to Miami.

  • Screaming rows and threats to sue: How a humdrum tennis match turned ugly

    The growing tension between the ATP Tour and a group of dissatisfied players came to a head on Wednesday night as Vasek Pospisil — the leader of the dissenting group — exited the Miami Open amid an expletive-filled rant at chair umpire Arnaud Gabas. Unusually for an angry player, Pospisil was not complaining about a line-call — but rather about the ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi. “An hour and a half yesterday, the chair of the ATP f---ing screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” said Pospisil, after losing the first set against the USA’s McKenzie McDonald. “For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. F------ a------.” Gabas replied: “That’s enough. If you need to say something to him, then outside this court.” To which Pospisil said, “Why am I here? If you wanna default me I’ll gladly sue this whole organisation.” Men's grand slams must be three sets - it is the only way to save Roger Federer and Andy Murray The outburst came after several days of meetings had failed to produce a united platform from which the players could challenge the ATP leadership. There have been gripes aplenty — about everything from prize money in Miami, which is down by 60 per cent, to the frozen rankings system and the protocols within the tournaments’ various bio-bubbles. As ever in tennis, though, it is one thing to identify the problems and another to fix them. This sport is a nest of interlocking systems — which might be a good thing if those systems worked together seamlessly. Unfortunately, as the former ATP chairman Etienne de Villiers said this week, “Everyone distrusts everyone else. To use a very eloquent Wordsworthian expression, it’s a ratf---.” Telegraph Sport understands Gaudenzi made this very point to Pospisil when the two men met at a players’ meeting on the basketball court in Miami on Tuesday night, with an audience that also included ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli. Gaudenzi and Calvelli had been at dinner when they were called in to see Pospisil by a couple of players. According to sources, the meeting can be summed up as Pospisil listing his grievances, and then Gaudenzi challenging him to give the solutions and asking if he really thought that tennis’s deep-seated issues — which were spelled out this week in a Bloomberg report — could be so easily solved. (The Bloomberg report suggested that the key problem lies in tennis “accounting for only 1.3 per cent of the total value of global sports TV and media rights, a smaller share than golf, hockey, or cricket”.) Who came off better or worse from the basketball-court meeting will be a matter of opinion. Almost everyone in tennis agrees the ATP leadership have been all but invisible during the Covid crisis. On the other hand, Pospisil seems to have been struggling to create a convincing alternative to the ATP’s admittedly distant way of doing things, and his explosion on the court can hardly be described as statesmanlike. As for the meeting itself, the Open Court website reported: “Gaudenzi and company really went after him [Pospisil]. They called him things like ‘ignorant’, ‘uneducated’ – lovely stuff like that.” Open Court reporter Stephanie Myles added that Pospisil was reportedly in tears afterwards and was still “shaken up” when he went on court. Pospisil posted an apology after the match on social media. “I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on the court in Miami earlier today,” he said. “I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today.”

  • NCAA March Madness betting reset: Does it still make sense to bet Gonzaga? Can Michigan make a Final Four?

    There's plenty of drama in the West and East regions, which play Sunday.

  • Sean O’Malley gives prediction for Ben Askren and Jake Paul boxing match

    UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Askren has an impressive grappling and combat sports resume. He's an Olympian in freestyle wrestling, a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, and the former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019 after losing to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. Paul has a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, winning both bouts by knockout. O'Malley was asked about the April 17 boxing match during Wednesday's UFC 260 Media Day. He's excited for the bout and hopes to somehow be in attendance. Hear what "Sugar" had to say about the match-up. TRENDING > Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)