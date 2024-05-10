Sources: Knicks upset with how Jalen Brunson is being officiated in Pacers playoffs series

There’s been plenty of talk about the officiating over the first two games of the Knicks’ second-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

And league sources have told SNY’s Ian Begley that members of the Knicks organization are upset with how star point guard Jalen Brunson is being officiated thus far in the series.

Per Begley, there's a feeling that the MVP-candidate is being grabbed and hit up and down the floor and it’s going unnoticed by the refs.

This comes after Indiana's head coach Rick Carlisle claimed that there's been an imbalance of calls from the officials following a Game 2 loss.

The Pacers went on to file what they believed were a total of 78 incorrect calls with the league office that they believed disadvantaged them in Games 1 and 2, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

They lost both of those contests at Madison Square Garden and are facing a 2-0 deficit heading home for Friday's Game 3 matchup.

The Pacers finished the regular season with an average of 21.4 fouls per game and 25.9 opponents free throw attempts per game, which was the most in the NBA.

The Knicks, on the other hand, were much more disciplined as they finished sixth in fouls per game (17.6) and fourth in opponents free throw attempts per game (19.7).

New York has 48 free throw attempts over the first two games, while Indiana has 36.