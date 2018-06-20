Sources: Charlotte trades Dwight Howard to Brooklyn

The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Nets are sending the Hornets center Timofey Mozgov and two future second-round draft picks, with cash consideration as well, league sources said.

Howard, 32, has one year remaining on the three-year, $70.5 million deal he signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. Atlanta traded Howard and a second-round pick to Charlotte in 2017 for Marco Belinelli, Miles Plumlee and a second-round draft pick.

Dwight Howard has played 14 NBA seasons. (AP)

The eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 17.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and two blocks in his 14-year career, but will be playing for his fourth team in four seasons.

Howard had back surgery in 2012 and has struggled to recapture the form and explosiveness he exhibited in the first half of his career.

Mozgov, 31, has two years and $32.7 million remaining on the four-year, $64 million deal he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. Mozgov was traded with D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn in 2017 for Brook Lopez and the draft pick that became Kyle Kuzma.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Reporter caught reacting to Caps coach’s resignation on live TV

• Senegal scores most bizarre, controversial goal of World Cup so far

• Mexican star announces grandfather died after country’s historic upset

• NHL player traded twice in one morning amidst fiancee’s cyberbullying scandal

