Sooners 5-star target David Hicks announces commitment date

One of the big college football storylines of the summer centered around Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts. Just before June, there was chatter that Oklahoma was severely lacking in recruiting for the class of 2023. Many around the program told naysayers to be patient, that the summer months would be big for the Sooners.

Over the course of the summer, Oklahoma became a top five or six recruiting class. It’s safe to say things are good with Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts.

But good isn’t good enough to win a national championship. Something that’s eluded this program since their 2000.

The Sooners have to recruit among the elite year in and year out, especially in the trenches where there’s a stark contrast between national championship contenders and pretenders.

How does first-year head coach Brent Venables plan to do that? You put yourself in positions to land a commitment from five-star defensive line prospects like David Hicks, who moved up his commitment date from Under Armour All-American game to September 28th at 3:30 on ESPN.

Hicks is as dominant a force in high school football as you can find. He stands 6-foot-4 and is around 270 pounds and has dominated 6A competition in Texas. 247Sports has him as the number one prospect in Texas and the number one defensive linemen in the class of 2023.

He also represents the caliber of defensive line prospects that Brent Venables has thrived with at Clemson and in his first tour as Oklahoma defensive coordinator.

Defensive line coach Todd Bates, who followed Venables from Clemson to Oklahoma is no stranger to recruiting five-star defensive linemen. Furthermore, he’s no stranger to landing top prospects either. Venables and Bares nabbed a commitment from the number one player in 2019, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

The relationship between the Hicks family and Venables and Bates as well as their track record for developing NFL defensive talent has propelled Oklahoma to the forefront of this recruitment.

The Sooners have a ton of momentum Hicks is high and continues to rise as recruiting insiders from Michigan State and Miami both logged predictions in favor of Oklahoma in the hours following Hicks’ decision to change his commitment date to September 28th.

It all comes down to next week and Oklahoma is sprinting toward a a top-three finish in the 2023 recruiting cycle if they’re able to land a commitment from David Hicks.

