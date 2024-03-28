Son of Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten rival coach enters portal

The NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal has now surpassed over 1,000 athletes and a familiar face to the Wisconsin Badgers entered the portal Wednesday.

Patrick McCaffery, son of Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery, decided to move on from Iowa City after five years with the team. Fran’s other son, Connor, played under his dad for six years from 2017-2023.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while playing 23.0 minutes a game this past season. His best season came in 2021-22 when he played 24.2 minutes per game and averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.5 blocks on 42% shooting and 33% from three.

The veteran will likely look for a more robust role at his next destination.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source told 247Sports. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 27, 2024

Iowa basketball went 19-15 in 2023-24 and missed the NCAA Tournament. The program has only made one Sweet Sixteen since 1999, and two since 1988.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire