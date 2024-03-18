Say Something Nice - What has us excited for the NCAA tournament | College Basketball Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to share the reasons why they're most looking forward to the madness of March. Hear the full conversation on the “College Basketball Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: It is time to find our happy place and say something nice, courtesy of our great friends at Prime Video. So Ross, Pat, let's start with you, Pat. Can-- it's time to say something nice. Can you say something that excites you or something the committee did well going into this tournament?

PAT FORDE: I want to give a shout and a tout, if you didn't see the ACC tournament and you haven't watched North Carolina State this year, check out DJ Burns, their center. He's listed 6' 9", 275. Oh no, if DJ Burns hitting 300, come on. DJ is the roundest player in this tournament. He is large and in charge. But he's got great skill, unbelievable hands, shooting touch, he can pass.

He can't play 30 minutes a game because that's too much to lug up and down the court that long. But he averaged 15.2 in their tournament run, their championship run, in the ACC tournament. And I guarantee, for at least 40 minutes against Texas Tech and maybe longer, he will be a fan favorite to watch because it's just a trip to see somebody that looks like that be that good at basketball.

ROSS DELLENGER: I want to say something nice about the committee for pairing Nebraska and Texas A&M, meeting up a few weeks, or a week or so, after Nebraska's athletic director and former, you know, Nebraska guy, Trev Alberts, leaves for Texas A&M. Yeah. Yeah, leaves for-- leaves for Texas A&M. And so good job committee. And the committee is made up a lot, I believe, of athletic directors.

So they all are well aware of what's happening here when they make this-- this pairing. So kudos to you guys. Throw a little fire there, Trev Alberts was tweeting about it. And then to top it all off, the women's bracket was released a few hours later in Nebraska and Texas A&M are matched in the women's tournament.

DAN WETZEL: I get excited when I watch Prime Video and I am excited about this part of the NCAA basketball tournament. I want everyone to get to know Enrique Freeman, 6' 7" power forward from Akron. Enrique Freeman is a kid for the zips. Shows up at Akron, decides he's going to walk on, kid's 6' 7". Starts as just this maniacal defensive player. Four time now, MAC all defense team. Turns into a player. Second team All-MAC after 2022. Had some offers to leave, never entered the portal, no way.

2023, he's first team All-MAC. Now he's just a straight baller. His senior year now, he had 30 double-doubles, 30. And Enrique Freeman is just one of these great stories that I hope like America gets to know this kid because I just love that backstory. And what I love about March Madness is we get to meet these kind of guys that are toiling away in Akron, academic scholarship kids, no-- no scholarship offers. And it's truly their one shining moment.

All right there you have it. We proved that we can actually say something nice and positive for once. Thanks to Prime Video. Find your happy place and take the stress out of streaming with Prime Video.