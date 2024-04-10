Solid pitching, timely hitting gives Yankees 3-2 win over Marlins

The Yankees won their fourth consecutive game and improved to 10-2 in a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night to become MLB's quickest team to 10 wins.

Here are the takeaways...

-Facing a Marlins team that was shut out on Monday night, Carlos Rodon kept the trend going by keeping Miami off the scoreboard for the first six innings en route to 6.0+ innings where he allowed four hits, walked two and struck out six.

Things got away from Rodon in the seventh after a walk, error and single loaded the bases. His night was done after that as manager Aaron Boone brought in Ian Hamilton who allowed two runs to score. Both runs were charged to Rodon, however, they were unearned as a result of Anthony Rizzo's error in the inning.

The lefty threw 89 pitches (58 strikes) and turned in his longest outing of the season so far in three starts. In those three starts, Rodon has pitched to a 1.72 ERA and has gotten off to a much-needed good start after his disastrous first season in the Bronx that included injuries.

-New York's first run of the game came courtesy of Alex Verdugo whose second-inning solo shot was his second of the season but first at Yankee Stadium while wearing pinstripes.

Verdugo played for the Boston Red Sox for four years before signing with the Yankees during the offseason and had five home runs as a visitor. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

-Giancarlo Stanton drove in a run in the fifth with an RBI double after narrowly missing a two-run home run in the third where the ball was caught at the top of the left-field wall by Bryan De La Cruz.

Speaking of narrowly missing home runs, Anthony Volpe also came inches away from a two-run shot of his own in the fourth when he hooked one just foul of the left-field foul pole.

-Juan Soto (who else lately) drove in New York's third run of the game in the sixth on a single. It turned out to be the game-winner as Miami scored two in the next half-inning. The outfielder now has a team-leading 11 RBI and is hitting .348 with a .978 OPS.

-The Yankees have started 5-0 in one-run games this season after going 17-23 in 2023.

Game MVP: Carlos Rodon

-A night after Nestor Cortes went eight shutout innings, Rodon carved up the Marlins for six terrific innings without allowing a run himself. With a little more help on the field, Rodon could've gone seven or possibly even eight innings with how he was pitching.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees go for the three-game sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) faces LHP Ryan Weathers (0-1, 4.00 ERA).