Solari: Four Michigan State basketball recruiting targets in class of 2024

Michigan State basketball is off to a good start in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but who else could they add before signing day?

Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press took a look at a handful of recruiting targets Michigan State could be focusing on to round out its 2024 class. At the moment, they have commitments from four-star shooting guard Kur Teng and three-star center Jesse McCulloch.

Click on the tweet below to read more on the notable recruiting targets Michigan State will be focusing on in the 2024 class:

Four Michigan State basketball recruiting targets in class of 2024 https://t.co/gfWH00xeeH — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) June 12, 2023

