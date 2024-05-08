Solar Bears fall in 3-0 series hole in South Division Finals

In Game 3 of the South Division Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, The Orlando Solar Bears lost at home to the Florida Everblades 4-2.

The Solar Bears are down 3-0 in this best-of-seven series. Game 4 at the Kia Center is set for May 9 at 7:00. If necessary, Orlando would host Game 5 on May 11 at 7:00.

Orlando trailed 2-0 in the second period before cutting the lead to 2-1. Orlando tied the game 2-2 in the third period thanks to Darik Angeli.

Florida scored two unanswered goals including an empty-netter to win 4-2.

