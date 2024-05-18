Softball regional semifinals: Keller throttles Plano West, Southlake Carroll falls

High school softball teams are looking to take another step closer to the state tournament in the UIL regional semifinals. Here is a roundup of games in the Fort Worth-area.

Keller run rules Plano West to advance

Ahead of a one game regional semifinal contest against Plano West, Keller softball head coach Chad Cribbs told shortstop McKenna Jackson she had the ability to set the tone.

On the first pitch of the game, Jackson hit a double to center field to spark Keller’s scoring spree. The Indians went on to secure a 10-0 run rule victory in the sixth inning and tallied 17 hits in the process.

“They had a plan,” Cribbs said. “We worked on it all week. They made up their minds – what they were going to do. When they decide what they want, man, they execute. And they executed today.”

Keller pitcher Sadie Beck is swarmed by Lauren Kavanaugh and Mackenna Jackson during a UIL District 6A Region1Semi-finals at Coppell Softball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Jackson led the way, recording three hits and falling short of hitting for a cycle by a few feet. The shortstop “set the tone” but also maintained Keller’s energy throughout the game.

“When that energy comes, it’s hard to stop,” Cribbs said. “It was impressive.”

Jackson said the team focused on bringing and maintaining the intensity.

“We were ready to go,” Jackson said. “We knew it was one game. And we just wanted to smash the gas. Pregame went very well for the entire team.”

Keller first baseman Lauren Kavanaugh reacts to her double she smacked off the wall at 215 feet during a UIL District 6A Region1 Semi-finals at Coppell Softball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Keller ace pitcher Sadie Beck struck out five batters en route to a complete game shutout. She allowed two hits, and Keller’s defense had her back with zero errors.

“She was on fire,” Cribbs said. “She was on point. The extra days of rest and the one game relieved her a little bit.”

Keller pitcher Sadie Beck works in the first inning during a UIL District 6A Region1Semi-finals at Coppell Softball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Beck praised the defense for reading every pop fly and hard hit ball. She also credited Jackson for an elite offensive performance.

“She is killing it lately,” Beck said. “She is locked in. Nothing is stopping her. ... And she is killing it on defense. I couldn’t ask for anything better. She is crushing it.”

Nine Keller (28-9-2) players notched a base hit. The offensive onslaught paved the way to the regional finals, where the Indians will face Denton Guyer (33-3).

“This is our best game I’ve seen in a long time from us,” Beck said.

Keller’s Marissa Espinoza reaches third safe during a UIL District 6A Region 1 Semi-finals at Coppell Softball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

In the 2023 regional finals, Keller lost to Denton Guyer. The Wildcats proceeded to make a state championship appearance. Now, the Indians will have another opportunity to take down a nationally ranked powerhouse.

“That’s the best team right there,” Cribbs said. “We want to play the best and they’re the best until somebody takes them down. So, we’re excited. Always love a challenge.”

Keller pitcher Sadie Beck works in the first inning during a UIL District 6A Region1Semi-finals at Coppell Softball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Facing a top team will put the pressure on Keller. But Jackson said the team thrives in tough situations, and the phenomenal performance in the one-game series performance is proof.

“We play better with our backs against the wall,” Jackson said.

Kelley first baseman Lauren Kavanaugh records an out during a UIL District 6A Region1Semi-finals at Coppell Softball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Christina Gwyn was Keller softball’s head coach in 2023 and left to take a position as University of North Texas’ pitching coach. Cribbs was promoted to head coach, and the team continued its elite play.

“I’m fortunate,” Cribbs said. “(Christina) Gwyn set a good standard here. The girls all knew what to do. So I kind of just followed up with that and I have great players. At the end of the day, they execute. I look like a champ. I’m so proud of them. I couldn’t be more proud of how they do everything.”

Southlake Carroll eliminated by Denton Guyer

Pitcher Finley Montgomery led Denton Guyer to a 4-1 win over Southlake Carroll, sending the Wildcats to the Regional Final at Southlake Carroll High School on Friday.

Montgomery only had four strikeouts in her seven innings of work, but she didn’t need many to be dominant. The Dragons were hitless through the sixth inning and were held scoreless into the seventh.

“She was masterful tonight,” said Guyer head coach Keith Medford. “She was really locked in yesterday and that carried over into today.”

Medford gave kudos to the defense behind Guyer’s pitching.

“We pride ourselves on defense,” Medord said. “Bri [Williams] was all over center field tracking everything down and our middle infielders were making plays–it was airtight defense.”

Montgomery didn’t just get it done on the pitching rubber. She got it done at the plate, too.

She started off the scoring for the Wildcats with a two-run double in the first inning. Emma Richard came in to pinch run for her and scored on a two-out single from Jenny Robledo.

The Wildcats added an early insurance run in the second on a single from shortstop Erin Peterson, who ended the night with two hits and an RBI.

Carroll’s only offensive threat came in the seventh inning. Back-to-back singles from Scarlett Kuhn and Ava Ordaz put two runners on with no outs.

Montgomery said he wasn’t worried at all.

“I knew they were gonna get hits,” she said. “I just had to dial in on the next batter.”

That’s exactly what she did.

She got a fielder’s choice and a strikeout looking before Abigail Smith hit a two-out double, cutting the deficit to three.

Montgomery came back and struck the next batter out, ending the game and closing the book on Southlake’s season.

In the first game of the series, Southlake Carroll stunned Guyer with a 9-5 victory.

Montgomery pitched in game two, also, and only gave up a pair of runs, which kept the Wildcats within reach. Carroll was three outs away from ending Guyer’s season, but the Wildcats weren’t going down without a fight.

They scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk it off and force a game three. The Wildcats win on Friday set up a regional final rematch against Keller.

“That says a lot about their grit and toughness,” said Medford. “We have nine seniors and they didn’t want to go home.”

Guyer made a state championship appearance in the 2023 season. Now, the Wildcats are one step closer to returning to the grand stage.