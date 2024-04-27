Softball playoffs: Royse City, Celeste, Quinlan Ford advance with bi-district victories

Apr. 26—Royse City 10

Garland 0

ROYSE CITY — Aubrey Watkins and Haley Gardella homered as the Royse City Lady Bulldogs completed a Class 6A bi-district softball sweep over Garland.

The Lady Bulldogs, who won game one 8-5 at Garland on Wednesday, wrapped up the series with a 10-0 home win on Thursday.

Watkins slugged two home runs and drove in four runs with three hits. She's now hit five homers for the season.

Gardella slugged a two-run homer in the first inning, the 27th of her school record-setting career at Royse City.

Wyleigh Hewitt also drove in two runs as she drew a walk and was hit by a pitch, both times with the bases loaded.

Jade Bryant also scored Royse City's first run on a double steal.

Meanwhile, Royse City pitcher Abby Mangrum shut out Garland on just one hit. She struck out nine and walked none.

Cecilia Perry beat out an infield hit for Garland's only hit off Mangrum in the fourth inning. Royse City shortstop Bri Duffey had to go to her knees to stop Perry's line shot but Perry beat Duffey's throw to first as Garland avoided a no-hitter.

Royse City, now 22-9-1 for the season, advances to the area round of the playoffs to face Mansfield Legacy, which won its bi-district playoff series over Hutto, 2-1 and 16-2.

"It's always fun to finish out a series at home and in front of a big crowd," said Royse City coach Lee Kuyrkendall.

Kuyrkendall said Mangrum "pitched really well" and that the Lady Bulldog hitters did a good job at the plate.

Royse City rallied from a 5-1 deficit to overtake Garland in game one.

Duffey went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a double to lead the Lady Bulldogs. She drove in two runs and scored two runs. Bryant and Lacey Hicks both pounded two hits and scored runs. Bryant, Gardella and Mangrum drove in runs.

"That's the sign of a good team," said Kuyrkendall. "If you don't play your absolute best but you make enough pitches and plays to win."

Garland third baseman Natalie Arent slugged two home runs for Garland in that game. The Lady Owls finished the season at 18-13-2.

Celeste 10

Honey Grove 7

PATTONVILLE — Celeste beat Honey Grove 10-7 in a Class 2A bi-district softball playoff game on Thursday to advance to the area round.

The Lady Devils, who are now 11-12-1 for the season, will face 25-7 Italy in the area round of the playoffs. Italy won its bi-district playoff 7-1 over Moody for the Lady Gladiators' 16th straight victory.

Morgan Nickell led Celeste at the plate in its win over Honey Grove, driving in five runs with a home run, triple and single.

Madilen Fronterhouse, also the winning pitcher, scored three runs off three hits and drove in a run. MaddieClaire Park doubled and scored three runs. Jada Garcia also pounded two hits and scored two runs. Sydnee Dickens also had a hit and an RBI.

Fronterhouse, who claimed the mound win for, gave up nine hits while striking out four.

Serenity Canady led Honey Grove with four hits and Sonora Flowers had two hits as the Lady Warriors finished the season at 13-14.

Quinlan Ford 7

Caddo Mills 1

SUNNYVALE — Quinlan Ford swept Caddo Mills on Thursday to win their Class 4A bi-district softball series and advance to the area round.

Quinlan Ford won 7-5 and 7-1 to improve to 20-8 for the season.

Caddo Mills finished the season at 14-17-1.

Ford freshman pitcher Payton Perez checked Caddo Mills on five hits and gave up only an unearned run in the 7-1 win. Perez walked two and struck out eight.

Lillian Barraza homered and doubled to lead Ford at the plate. She drove in three runs. Preslielyn Barraza, Keely Boyer, Lillee Walls and Presley Junell also pounded two hits for Ford. Barraza, Boyer and Walls all scored two runs.

Lynleigh Bentley led Caddo Mills with two hits.

Bentley led Caddo Mills in the 7-5 loss with three hits and two RBIs.

Lillian Barraza, Walls and Perez pounded two hits each for Ford.

Trenton 15

Bland 1

BONHAM — Trenton opened the Class 2A bi-district softball series with a 15-1 win over Bland on Thursday.

Crystal Pena slugged two home runs and drove in three runs to lead Trenton, which improved to 19-9 for the season.

Addison Golightly also homered for Trenton and Tristen Jones drove in three runs with a triple.

Jones picked up the mound win for Trenton, allowing two hits while striking out 13.

Lexi Livezey led Bland with two hits as the Lady Tigers dropped to 12-12 for the season.