SOFTBALL: Lady Spartans post sweep of visiting Greensburg

Apr. 29—CONNERSVILLE — Greensburg traveled to Connersville Saturday for a doubleheader between two of the top EIAC softball teams. The Lady Spartans got the best of the Lady Pirates on this day, sweeping Greensburg.

In the opener, Connersville's Rayleigh Bresher broke a 1-1 tie with a 2-run home run to center field in the bottom of the third en route to Connersville's 3-1 victory.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Harper Adams doubled to left field. Evvy Clevenger replaced Adams as a courtesy runner. With two outs, Kamryn Haas singled to left to move Clevenger to third base. Emma McQueen's single drove in Clevenger to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, Connersville tied the game with an RBI single by Jade Green.

In the bottom of the third, Carmen Ruble reached on an error and went to second on a passed ball. With two outs, Bresher homered to center to put Connersville up for good 3-1.

Green picked up the win in the circle for Connersville, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Harper Adams pitched for Greensburg and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 in six innings.

Offensively for the Lady Pirates, Harper Adams, Haas, McQueen and Addyson Dolan all had one hit.

Connersville won the second game 16-1. The Lady Spartans scored in each inning and had 18 hits.

Greensburg was limited to just two hits, a double by Lowe and single by Harper Adams. Haas, Layla Murray and Cheyenne Cordray all pitched for the Lady Pirates.

South Decatur

WALDRON — South Decatur scored five runs in the top of the second inning at MHC foe Waldron Friday, but the Lady Mohawks answered with 11 runs through the next five innings to knock off the Lady Cougars 16-6.

South opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning. Lydia Witkemper reached on an error. Daisy Martin followed with a single. Both runners moved up on a passed ball. With one out, Piper Phelps grounded out to drive in Witkemper.

Waldron scored five runs in the bottom of the first to lead 5-1.

In the top of the second with one out, Page Paton drew a walk. Madalyn Shireman followed with a walk and Paton went to third on a passed ball. Another passed ball allowed Paton to score and Shireman to reach second base.

With two outs, Shireman advances to third on an error and Witkemper drew a walk. Shireman scored on a passed ball and Martin blasted a triple to drive in Witkemper. Molly Eden singled to right to score Martin. An error in right field allowed Martin to score to give South a 6-5 lead.

Waldron rallied with three runs in the second, two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.

South had four hits on the day, led by Martin with a single, triple and RBI. Eden added a single and RBI. Rieanna Haley had the other single for South.

