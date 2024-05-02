Soderberg maintains strong recent form to share first-round lead at the China Open

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden maintained his impressive form by shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to take a share of the first-round lead at the China Open on the European tour on Thursday.

Soderberg has had runner-up finishes in the last two events — the Indian Open and the ISPS Handa Championship — and five top 10s in his nine tournaments in the 2024 season, helping him move to a career-best No. 98 in the world ranking.

Romain Langasque of France was tied for the lead after also being bogey-free around Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen, with his round including seven straight birdies from No. 16 after starting at the 10th hole.

Li Haotong, the 2016 winner from China, was a shot back from the lead after finishing his round with three straight birdies to be on 8 under. He also didn't make a bogey.

Guigo Migliozzi of Italy, Julien Guerrier of France and Gordan Brixi of the Czech Republic were tied in fourth place after rounds of 65.

The China Open is back on the European tour schedule after an absence of five years.

