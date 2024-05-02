Society Man jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Kentucky Derby hopefuls Society Man, left, and Dornoch, right, get in a final workout one week before the race at Churchill Downs. The horses are trained by Danny Garage.

As we approach the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, several horses are being overlooked, given odds so high that any sane bettor would stay far, far away from choosing them to win this year's Run for the Roses. That said, Society Man could be an interesting pick for those looking for a massive payday.

Society Man has improved drastically over its last three races, boosting from a 73 Speed Score in February to a 95 as recently as April 6. Sure, Society Man has yet to win an event against other Derby participants, but Society Man has proven capable of standing tough with other strong competition.

Here's everything to know about one of this weekend's biggest longshots, Society Man.

Society Man: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Owner(s): Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, West Paces Racing LLC, GMP Stables LLC, Pascarella, Carl F. and Pascarella, Yurie

Sire: Good Magic

Dam: You Cheated

Bred: Kentucky

Society Man record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 7/22/23 Saratoga Race Course Maiden Special Weight 7 50 12/8/23 Aqueduct Racetrack Maiden Special Weight 3 84 2/3/24 Aqueduct Racetrack Withers 8 73 3/9/24 Aqueduct Racetrack Maiden Special Weight 1 89 4/6/24 Aqueduct Racetrack Wood Memorial 2 95

Career Earnings: $196,705

Society Man: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

Kaitlin Free: Society Man to finish outside the top-10

Kaitlin Free, a reporter for Churchill Downs, has Society Man outside her projected top-10 for this weekend. While no analysis for Free's predictions is offered, we can assume that Free is not a fan of Society Man's inability to prove itself against other Derby competitors in races past. While Society Man's 95 Speed Score in its last race is a good sign, it was still a loss to Resilience, who in and of itself is not a favorite to win the Derby this weekend.

Vance Hanson: Society Man to finish outside the top-10

Much like Free, Hanson does not have much faith in Society Man to make a splash at Churchill Downs. While Society Man has improved as of late, Society Man also has two finishes outside the top-5 in its career, which is two more than most of the other competitors in the Derby this year.

Odds: 50-1

Post number: 20

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

