Full updated horses list and latest odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports is just days away. The 150th Kentucky Derby will mark the latest edition of the most-watched horse race in the U.S. as a new thoroughbred will add its name to the long history of winners.

The first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing features 20 competitors over the 1 1/4 mile track. After Lexington Stakes winner Encino was scratched from the Kentucky Derby, a new competitor joins the field: Epic Ride. The 20 horses will compete for a winning purse of $3.1 million - nearly doubling last year's $1.86 million winnings. The total purse is up to $5 million and the top five will receive payouts including $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth.

Here are the latest predictions and odds for this year's Kentucky Derby:

Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Odds via CBS Sports, as of Tuesday, April 30.

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Predictions for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Steve Edelson: Dornoch to win

Edelson writes: "With closer Sierra Leone likely to experience some traffic issues breaking from the No. 2 post position, and speedster Fierceness likely to expend a lot of early energy getting in position from the No. 16 post, there could be some money to be made. Dornoch has the rail and the speed to get up with the pace-setters and is a threat to go wire-to-wire."

Jody Demling: Sierra Leone to win

Demling says: "Fierceness is probably the best horse in the race; no question he has got the best speed. One drew outside, one drew inside; one closes, one likes the speed. I think they meet in the end, and Sierra Leone catches Fierceness right on the wire, and it's a great Derby 150."

How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

Time: 6:57 p.m. ET; 3:57 p.m. PT

TV: NBC; USA TV Network

Stream: NBC Sports app; Peacock

