2024 Kentucky Derby: Odds, Date, time, how to watch and more to know about 150th race

The calendar has turned to May, and in the world of horse racing, that means it's officially Kentucky Derby week.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be the 150th Run for the Roses and is set for Saturday, May 4. Twenty horses are set to compete in the race that's happened annually – and without interruption – since 1875, including one substitute after a scratch from the race was announced Tuesday.

As the first leg of the American horse racing Triple Crown, it's the most-watched and highest-attended horse race in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people have already flocked to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky for the race and preceding festivities while millions more are projected to tune in on TV.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

How are starting positions decided in 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Each year, Churchill Downs decides the starting post position of each horse with a draw. One official will pull a piece of paper with a horse's name out of a pile while another draws a paper with a gate number out of a separate pile.

In years past, this draw occurred on the Monday before the race, five days ahead of time. This year, the post-position draw occurred on Saturday, April 27, a full week before race day.

When is the Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The Kentucky Oaks, the Derby's sister race, is a stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbred fillies, or female horses.

This year's Kentucky Oaks will take place one day before the Kentucky Derby – Friday, May 3, 2024. The drawing for post position for the Oaks occurred before the drawing for the Derby on April 27.

Who are the contenders for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Here is the updated list of horses and their posts after the post-position drawing and Encino's withdrawal from the race.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

Each year's Kentucky Derby features 20 horses. They qualify from the United States as well as the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" and "European Road to the Kentucky Derby," according to the official race website.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The annual Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles of racing, or 10 furlongs. It is about two kilometers.

What is the Kentucky Derby record?

Secretariat set the record at Churchill Downs in 1973 with a time of 1:59.4.

Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Odds via CBS Sports, as of Sunday, April 28.

Post Horse Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride 30-1 (+3000)

