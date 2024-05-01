2024 Kentucky Derby: Odds, Date, time, how to watch and more to know about 150th race
The calendar has turned to May, and in the world of horse racing, that means it's officially Kentucky Derby week.
The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be the 150th Run for the Roses and is set for Saturday, May 4. Twenty horses are set to compete in the race that's happened annually – and without interruption – since 1875, including one substitute after a scratch from the race was announced Tuesday.
As the first leg of the American horse racing Triple Crown, it's the most-watched and highest-attended horse race in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people have already flocked to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky for the race and preceding festivities while millions more are projected to tune in on TV.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
How are starting positions decided in 2024 Kentucky Derby?
Each year, Churchill Downs decides the starting post position of each horse with a draw. One official will pull a piece of paper with a horse's name out of a pile while another draws a paper with a gate number out of a separate pile.
In years past, this draw occurred on the Monday before the race, five days ahead of time. This year, the post-position draw occurred on Saturday, April 27, a full week before race day.
When is the Kentucky Oaks 2024?
The Kentucky Oaks, the Derby's sister race, is a stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbred fillies, or female horses.
This year's Kentucky Oaks will take place one day before the Kentucky Derby – Friday, May 3, 2024. The drawing for post position for the Oaks occurred before the drawing for the Derby on April 27.
Who are the contenders for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?
Here is the updated list of horses and their posts after the post-position drawing and Encino's withdrawal from the race.
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?
Each year's Kentucky Derby features 20 horses. They qualify from the United States as well as the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" and "European Road to the Kentucky Derby," according to the official race website.
How long is the Kentucky Derby?
The annual Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles of racing, or 10 furlongs. It is about two kilometers.
What is the Kentucky Derby record?
Secretariat set the record at Churchill Downs in 1973 with a time of 1:59.4.
Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:
Post
Horse
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
30-1 (+3000)
