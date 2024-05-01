Advertisement

2024 Kentucky Derby: Odds, Date, time, how to watch and more to know about 150th race

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
The calendar has turned to May, and in the world of horse racing, that means it's officially Kentucky Derby week.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be the 150th Run for the Roses and is set for Saturday, May 4. Twenty horses are set to compete in the race that's happened annually – and without interruption – since 1875, including one substitute after a scratch from the race was announced Tuesday.

As the first leg of the American horse racing Triple Crown, it's the most-watched and highest-attended horse race in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people have already flocked to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky for the race and preceding festivities while millions more are projected to tune in on TV.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Race fans enter the track beneath the statue of Secretariat on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 6, 2023.

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

  • When: Saturday, May 4

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

  • Cable TV: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

How are starting positions decided in 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Each year, Churchill Downs decides the starting post position of each horse with a draw. One official will pull a piece of paper with a horse's name out of a pile while another draws a paper with a gate number out of a separate pile.

In years past, this draw occurred on the Monday before the race, five days ahead of time. This year, the post-position draw occurred on Saturday, April 27, a full week before race day.

When is the Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The Kentucky Oaks, the Derby's sister race, is a stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbred fillies, or female horses.

This year's Kentucky Oaks will take place one day before the Kentucky Derby – Friday, May 3, 2024. The drawing for post position for the Oaks occurred before the drawing for the Derby on April 27.

Who are the contenders for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Here is the updated list of horses and their posts after the post-position drawing and Encino's withdrawal from the race.

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

1

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

2

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

4

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

5

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

6

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

7

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

8

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

9

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

10

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

11

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

12

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

13

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

14

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

15

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

16

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

17

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

18

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

19

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

20

Epic Ride

John Ennis

Adam Beschizza

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

Each year's Kentucky Derby features 20 horses. They qualify from the United States as well as the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" and "European Road to the Kentucky Derby," according to the official race website.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The annual Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles of racing, or 10 furlongs. It is about two kilometers.

What is the Kentucky Derby record?

Secretariat set the record at Churchill Downs in 1973 with a time of 1:59.4.

Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Post

Horse

Morning-line odds (American odds)*

1

Dornoch

20-1 (+2000)

2

Sierra Leone

3-1 (+300)

3

Mystik Dan

20-1 (+2000)

4

Catching Freedom

8-1 (+800)

5

Catalytic

30-1 (+3000)

6

Just Steel

20-1 (+2000)

7

Honor Marie

20-1 (+2000)

8

Just a Touch

10-1 (+1000)

9

T O Password

30-1 (+3000)

10

Forever Young

10-1 (+1000)

11

Track Phantom

20-1 (+2000)

12

West Saratoga

50-1 (+5000)

13

Endlessly

30-1 (+3000)

14

Domestic Product

30-1 (+3000)

15

Grand Mo the First

50-1 (+5000)

16

Fierceness

5-2 (+250)

17

Stronghold

20-1 (+2000)

18

Resilience

20-1 (+2000)

19

Society Man

50-1 (+5000)

20

Epic Ride

30-1 (+3000)

