Social media tributes pour in following Bob Knight’s death

Indiana coach Bob Knight gestures while instructing players, including Rick Calloway (20) and Daryl Thomas (24), during a win over UNLV in an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament semifinal March 30, 1987, in New Orleans. Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball, has died. He was 83. Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, Nov. 1, 2023, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Ind. | Bob Jordan, File, AP

Bob Knight, the legendary former Indiana, Army and Texas Tech coach, died on Wednesday. Many shared social media tributes to one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Knight won three NCAA titles and 11 Big Ten championships in his time at Indiana, winning 902 Division I games, which ranks fifth all-time. The complicated, fiery coach had his share of controversies, including choking player Neil Reed in 1997, but was also fiercely loyal to his players and many of his former players were devoted to him.

Before Indiana women’s basketball’s exhibition game Wednesday night at Assembly Hall, Knight was honored with a moment of silence.

“One of the game’s true giants, Bob Knight, passed away. The iconic coach, arguably the greatest in the history of the sport, won three NCAA championships and 11 Big Ten titles, and authored countless Hoosier memories,” Indiana basketball public address announcer Jeremy Gray said.

A moment of silence for Bob Knight. pic.twitter.com/PAevDzsPke — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) November 1, 2023

Here is a selection of social media tributes in honor of Knight

One of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/6XMvJvcuaB — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 1, 2023

RIP Bob Knight pic.twitter.com/rCTLc0cQT0 — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) November 1, 2023

Always a favorite picture of Bob Knight. Although we never got him back to ⁦@IndianaMBB⁩ to be honored on our watch, I was so thankful when he finally did return. We were always going to REVERE what he accomplished and who he accomplished it with. Our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/sGCKnHvOO9 — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 1, 2023

Be Thou At Peace, Bob Knight.

Army MBB Head Coach 1963-1971. pic.twitter.com/Bn02S5cqOF — Army Men's Basketball (@ArmyWP_MBB) November 1, 2023

So sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Knight who was so good in his prime teaching how to play the game.Always loved talking hoops with him over the https://t.co/HEyBP2IlxZ heart goes out to Karen the love of his life & his family & friends .@ESPN App https://t.co/qAXMCWliJc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023

Bob Knight was everything you thought he was. Brilliant and demanding, cantankerous and huge of heart, irreverent and very funny. He was also inarguably on the short list of greatest coaches in the history of American sports. Rest in peace, Coach. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ig2L7tkBPr — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 1, 2023

So saddened by the loss of one of our games all-time giants, Bob Knight. No one has contributed more, and made such a monumental impact on the game and how it was played than The General. He was so good to me professionally and personally, and we will all miss him greatly! pic.twitter.com/bi8rfwJvO2 — JIM BOONE 🏀 (@CoachJimBoone) November 1, 2023

Coach Bob Knight was one of the best coaches, teachers and strategist the basketball world has ever seen. His motion offense was so hard to scout and play against. He taught his players to see the game, read the floor and make the right play.



I had the chance to coach against… pic.twitter.com/wn3FjDmq8V — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) November 1, 2023