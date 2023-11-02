Social media tributes pour in following Bob Knight’s death
Bob Knight, the legendary former Indiana, Army and Texas Tech coach, died on Wednesday. Many shared social media tributes to one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.
Knight won three NCAA titles and 11 Big Ten championships in his time at Indiana, winning 902 Division I games, which ranks fifth all-time. The complicated, fiery coach had his share of controversies, including choking player Neil Reed in 1997, but was also fiercely loyal to his players and many of his former players were devoted to him.
Before Indiana women’s basketball’s exhibition game Wednesday night at Assembly Hall, Knight was honored with a moment of silence.
“One of the game’s true giants, Bob Knight, passed away. The iconic coach, arguably the greatest in the history of the sport, won three NCAA championships and 11 Big Ten titles, and authored countless Hoosier memories,” Indiana basketball public address announcer Jeremy Gray said.
A moment of silence for Bob Knight. pic.twitter.com/PAevDzsPke
— Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) November 1, 2023
Here is a selection of social media tributes in honor of Knight
One of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/6XMvJvcuaB
— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 1, 2023
RIP Bob Knight pic.twitter.com/rCTLc0cQT0
— Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) November 1, 2023
Always a favorite picture of Bob Knight. Although we never got him back to @IndianaMBB to be honored on our watch, I was so thankful when he finally did return. We were always going to REVERE what he accomplished and who he accomplished it with. Our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/sGCKnHvOO9
— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 1, 2023
Be Thou At Peace, Bob Knight.
Army MBB Head Coach 1963-1971. pic.twitter.com/Bn02S5cqOF
— Army Men's Basketball (@ArmyWP_MBB) November 1, 2023
So sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Knight who was so good in his prime teaching how to play the game.Always loved talking hoops with him over the https://t.co/HEyBP2IlxZ heart goes out to Karen the love of his life & his family & friends .@ESPN App https://t.co/qAXMCWliJc
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023
Bob Knight was everything you thought he was. Brilliant and demanding, cantankerous and huge of heart, irreverent and very funny. He was also inarguably on the short list of greatest coaches in the history of American sports. Rest in peace, Coach. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ig2L7tkBPr
— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 1, 2023
So saddened by the loss of one of our games all-time giants, Bob Knight. No one has contributed more, and made such a monumental impact on the game and how it was played than The General. He was so good to me professionally and personally, and we will all miss him greatly! pic.twitter.com/bi8rfwJvO2
— JIM BOONE 🏀 (@CoachJimBoone) November 1, 2023
Coach Bob Knight was one of the best coaches, teachers and strategist the basketball world has ever seen. His motion offense was so hard to scout and play against. He taught his players to see the game, read the floor and make the right play.
I had the chance to coach against… pic.twitter.com/wn3FjDmq8V
— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) November 1, 2023
RIP to the legendary Bob Knight. He was an American original. I had the honor of knowing him well, and while he wasn’t for everyone, I always truly liked, respected and admired him. As he once said of Henry Iba, of all the shadows cast in the game, his was the longest. pic.twitter.com/J3qcCLTSIP
— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 1, 2023