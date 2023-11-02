Advertisement
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Social media tributes pour in following Bob Knight’s death

Indiana coach Bob Knight gestures while instructing players, including Rick Calloway (20) and Daryl Thomas (24), during a win over UNLV in an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament semifinal March 30, 1987, in New Orleans. Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball, has died. He was 83. Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, Nov. 1, 2023, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Ind.

Bob Knight, the legendary former Indiana, Army and Texas Tech coach, died on Wednesday. Many shared social media tributes to one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Knight won three NCAA titles and 11 Big Ten championships in his time at Indiana, winning 902 Division I games, which ranks fifth all-time. The complicated, fiery coach had his share of controversies, including choking player Neil Reed in 1997, but was also fiercely loyal to his players and many of his former players were devoted to him.

Before Indiana women’s basketball’s exhibition game Wednesday night at Assembly Hall, Knight was honored with a moment of silence.

“One of the game’s true giants, Bob Knight, passed away. The iconic coach, arguably the greatest in the history of the sport, won three NCAA championships and 11 Big Ten titles, and authored countless Hoosier memories,” Indiana basketball public address announcer Jeremy Gray said.

Here is a selection of social media tributes in honor of Knight