Social media reacts to yet another Tuesday loss for UNC Basketball program

Aidan Jensen
·4 min read

With how poorly it played in the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, the North Carolina men’s basketball team clawed all the way back from an early, first-half deficit and looked poised to take a late lead.

After an initial tie of 2-2, UNC knotted things at 70 on Harrison Ingram’s 3-pointer. This was a welcomed sight among the Smith Center crowd, as Ingram previously left the game with an apparent knee injury.

Those were the last points North Carolina scored for nearly three minutes, while Clemson started making shots again en route to a huge, 80-76 victory that gave the Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2 ACC) their second loss in three games.

The Tigers (15-7, 5-6) got off to a torrid start, mainly thanks to hot shooting from Syracuse transfer Joe Girard (21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 5-of-10 from deep). UNC, on the other hand, couldn’t hit water if it fell out of a boat (shot under 30 percent at one point in the first half).

Armando Bacot was a huge plus for North Carolina in this game, exploding for a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double. This came after Saturday’s victory over archrival Duke, in which Bacot recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds.

RJ Davis, despite scoring 22 points, suffered a 7-of-22 night from the field. Cormac Ryan continued to struggle from the field, shooting 1-of-10.

The Tar Heels, even though they hold a one game lead over UVA in the ACC standings, are in danger of losing a possible top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Let’s see what social media had to say about the Tuesday dud.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire