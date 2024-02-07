Social media reacts to yet another Tuesday loss for UNC Basketball program

With how poorly it played in the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, the North Carolina men’s basketball team clawed all the way back from an early, first-half deficit and looked poised to take a late lead.

After an initial tie of 2-2, UNC knotted things at 70 on Harrison Ingram’s 3-pointer. This was a welcomed sight among the Smith Center crowd, as Ingram previously left the game with an apparent knee injury.

Those were the last points North Carolina scored for nearly three minutes, while Clemson started making shots again en route to a huge, 80-76 victory that gave the Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2 ACC) their second loss in three games.

The Tigers (15-7, 5-6) got off to a torrid start, mainly thanks to hot shooting from Syracuse transfer Joe Girard (21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 5-of-10 from deep). UNC, on the other hand, couldn’t hit water if it fell out of a boat (shot under 30 percent at one point in the first half).

Armando Bacot was a huge plus for North Carolina in this game, exploding for a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double. This came after Saturday’s victory over archrival Duke, in which Bacot recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds.

RJ Davis, despite scoring 22 points, suffered a 7-of-22 night from the field. Cormac Ryan continued to struggle from the field, shooting 1-of-10.

The Tar Heels, even though they hold a one game lead over UVA in the ACC standings, are in danger of losing a possible top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Let’s see what social media had to say about the Tuesday dud.

And just like that UNC is back in it — Juice Adkins (@RichardJAdkins) February 7, 2024

Tar Heels down 9 at the half. -Definitely a struggle over the first 20 minutes, really lacked the energy we needed. – Clemson shooting the basketball extremely well. UNC… isn’t… -I feel a second half surge coming — Keeping It Heel (@KeepingItHeel) February 7, 2024

Armando Bacot is up to 18 points and 10 rebounds. Keep feeding him — Juice Adkins (@RichardJAdkins) February 7, 2024

RJ Davis has set a career high for three-pointers in a season. In 2021-22, he made 66 in 39 games. He's made 68 (and counting) through 23 games this year. — Sherrell D. McMillan (@RellDMC) February 7, 2024

Where would this UNC team be without RJ Davis, Bacot, and Ingram ✊ — JR6 (@_Jaythe6_) February 7, 2024

RJ Davis is so special. My goodness. — |GC| (@_GC24) February 7, 2024

THANK GOODNESS HARRISON INGRAM!!!! — Chandler Brown (@BrownChandler) February 7, 2024

Another turnover for #UNC after a Girard 3. 75-70 Tigers with 1:42 remaining. Wojcik now in for Washington. Some fans starting to hit the exits. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 7, 2024

How tf UNC beat duke and lose to Clemson — MrGoTooFar‼️ (@Doubl00Gotti) February 7, 2024

Make that two losses in three for #UNC after another uninspiring performance tonight against Clemson. Panic meter should be at a zero, but it hasn’t been the best seven-day stretch (excluding Duke of course) for the Tar Heels. Next up: Coral Gables 😯 — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) February 7, 2024

History: Clemson MBB wins its second ever game in Chapel Hill, beating No. 3 UNC 80-76. Some players waving goodbye to the crowd as they jog off the court pic.twitter.com/wHwAFKaEEW — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 7, 2024

Why do fans blame coach Davis for the team to go out and play how they are supposed to? Once that clock start it’s on the team! Not him! All he can try to do is manage! — Kennedy Meeks (@Asapmeeks03) February 7, 2024

Armando Bacot: We got what we deserved… Today we definitely learned a lesson… The hungrier team won. pic.twitter.com/IlWT4uXsXL — Juice Adkins (@RichardJAdkins) February 7, 2024

Jalen Washington throws it into the backcourt, way over the head of RJ Davis. UNC trails 75-70 with 1:42 left. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) February 7, 2024

Clemson basketball has 3 GREAT wins that will help if they finish strong… at Bama, South Carolina and at UNC. — Mark Sturgis (@SturgisSports) February 7, 2024

The ⁦@ClemsonMBB⁩ with a major Quad 1 W vs ⁦@UNC_Basketball⁩ on the road .Tigers r now 2-60 in Chapel Hill vs UNC. Tonight Tigers executed at winning time . They were led by inside / outside tandem of PJ HALL (25) & JOE GIRARD (21)⁦@theACC⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q7WYpGJekb — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 7, 2024

Cormac literally forgot how to shoot the basketball and yet folks blaming Hubert! He can’t play the game for them 🤷🏾‍♀️ #UNC — Tiffany 🤓 (@TippszKO) February 7, 2024

UNC loses to Clemson, in Chapel Hill. UNC has a high ceiling, yet they are like most other teams Duke plays in that they get up for Duke but can't seem to generate anywhere near that level of intensity or focus the rest of the time. https://t.co/O1ngO6VxqU — Duke Basketball In Depth (@DukeInDepth) February 7, 2024

LOL of COURSE UNC loses to Clemson at home. That classic Duke hangover. — Nick Gould (@ngould10) February 7, 2024

UNC loses to Clemson. I’m sick asf pic.twitter.com/KOlraOz9Ic — Trae young’s goggles (@officia1_dell) February 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire