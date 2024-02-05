Harrison Ingram earns first ACC honors of career

Harrison Ingram has been one of the best transfers in all of college basketball this season, joining North Carolina after a few seasons at Stanford. And so far, his impact has been a big one.

There’s no better example of that than on Saturday night in UNC’s win over Duke. Ingram came up big for the Tar Heels, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the 93-84 win. He was a big piece for the Tar Heels as Duke had no answer for him on the wing. For his play last week, he earned his first Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors.

Ingram was named the Player of the Week on Monday, sharing the honors with NC State’s DJ Horne.

Harrison Ingram ➡️ ACC Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/yZ3sg5b33J — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 5, 2024

In the two games last week, Ingram averaged 14.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ two games last week. Against Georgia Tech, Ingram only scored 8 points but he did grab 13 rebounds.

