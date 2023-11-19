Social Media Reacts to USC’s Latest Disappointing Loss

Back on October 14, Notre Dame welcomed an undefeated and 10th ranked USC team to South Bend. The Irish were coming off a disappointing and embarrassing loss at Louisville while although flawed defensively, USC was thinking they may be crashing the College Football Playoff party.

We all know that Notre Dame dominated that night with a 48-20 victory. The Irish have been far from perfect since then but sit 8-3 overall with a trip to Stanford now awaiting.

Things have gone horribly wrong for USC, however. Since entering that Notre Dame contest 6-0, USC has gone just 1-5 since and finished their regular season 7-5 after being blown out at home by UCLA on Saturday.

As you can probably guess, the reaction on social media was strong in the direction of USC head coach Lincoln Riley and last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Completely Unacceptable

I believe Lincoln Riley is an great coach, but 7-5 is completely unacceptable for a 100 million dollar coach with a Heisman winning talent at QB. USC must get tougher and fix the defense before they’ll compete with the big dawgs — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 19, 2023

Oklahoma Fans Aren't Sad

An open letter to @LincolnRiley Dear Lincoln, I cannot thank you enough for leaving OU 2 years ago. Seriously, I’m beyond grateful you found USC the easier place to recruit, compete, and win. For real, I cannot even begin to express my profound gratitude. All my love,

Kurt — Kurt Witten (@kurtjwitten) November 19, 2023

Undefeated or 5-7?

Lincoln Riley says we are only 3/4 plays away from being an undefeated team. We are 7-5. We are 3 to 4 plays away from being 4-8.

Colorado. UofA. Cal. — Nico (@USC_Nico) November 18, 2023

"Flat out quit"

USC has flat-out quit on Lincoln Riley. pic.twitter.com/D1kgQGrapA — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 18, 2023

Life is different in Southern California for Riley

Lincoln Riley record at Oklahoma: 55-10 Lincoln Riley record at USC: 18-8 "There's not one guy, one person, in the history of this program that's bigger than the program.” 🤔 — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 19, 2023

Riley a Fraud?

I said a few weeks ago Lincoln Riley is a fraud and today proves it even more. He is totally detached from reality and has little understanding of USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 18, 2023

Major changes coming?

After last season head coach Lincoln Riley wanted to keep staff continuity. This offseason he is going to have to make some MAJOR changes and not just with the DC. What a disaster of a finish to 2023. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 18, 2023

"Missed Opportunity"

USC really had Caleb Williams at QB for 2 seasons and their biggest accomplishment will be defeating UCLA at the Rose Bowl in a regular season game by 3 points in 2022. Nothing else. What a missed opportunity for this program. Questions need to be asked about Lincoln Riley. pic.twitter.com/1s2bkTigBu — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlsonDB) November 18, 2023

Wasted Talent at USC

Is there a team in this country that wastes talent more than U$C? Lincoln Riley is a fraud — Ute Proud – LL22 🫡 🏳️‍🌈 #VGK (@lvuteMoir) November 19, 2023

November to Forget

USC coach Lincoln Riley had never lost more than 3 games in a seasons at Oklahoma. At Oklahoma, Riley was 17-1 in November. At USC, Riley is 4-3 in November and 0-for-3 this November. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 18, 2023

Wrong Hot Seat in LA?

Are we sure that they have the right coach on the hot seat in LA. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) November 18, 2023

Not great!

Some Lincoln Riley thoughts.

Maybe instead of banning reporters, he should be coaching.

His comments on recruiting in CA don't reflect how important it is to the Trojan family.

Team isn't tough in any way, shape or form.

That's on him.

He gives me a Larry Smith vibe. — Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloCBS8) November 19, 2023

Is this true?

Lincoln Riley most over rated coach in college football. — Bill Wiles (@BillWiles1) November 19, 2023

Will it work for Riley at Southern Cal?

It's just not going to work for Lincoln Riley at USC. It's two years and he's earned more time, but if this is SC with an otherworldly Heisman QB, what's around the corner with subpar recruiting? We all know! — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 18, 2023

Ouch!

Lincoln Riley at USC pic.twitter.com/gyreeN0A4X — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) November 18, 2023

3-9 next year!?!!?

USC ends the year 7-5. Predicting a 3-9 season in 2024. First three games include LSU and Michigan. I honestly do not care if Lincoln Riley is fired, steps down or takes another job. Back in August I was probably his biggest supporter. That is how bad this season was, everywhere. — ✌️The USC Trojan Times✌️ (@USCTimes) November 19, 2023

What would the name of this award be?

If there was an award for worst coaching performance of the year then Lincoln Riley would probably win it. — 👀 (@Zona_Buckeye) November 19, 2023

Expensive Wardrobe

I made commitment to purchase a shirt from every team that beats Lincoln Riley. It’s starting to get expensive — Donnie Hazlewood (@Dn4sty) November 19, 2023

Hot. Seat.

Lincoln Riley Year 2 Review Smacked by Notre Dame & UCLA

No conference championship

No college football playoff

No national championship

Wasted Caleb Williams

Softest o-line ever

Softest defense ever 🪑

🔥 pic.twitter.com/6zwuZG8OVj — SS 🏁🐍 (@RoyalAndMadSol) November 19, 2023

Birds of a feather...

USC handed its 5th loss of the season in embarrassing fashion. Lincoln Riley is Kliff Kingsbury. Kliff Kingsbury is Lincoln Riley. #genius pic.twitter.com/tMtVUuAjQp — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire