Social media reacts to Canadiens advancing to Stanley Cup Final

Steven Psihogios
·2 min read
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 24: Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens is presented the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after the team&#39;s 3-2 overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on June 24, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Shea Weber and the Montreal Canadiens are off to the Stanley Cup Final. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

This past year has taught everyone to expect the unexpected, but the Montreal Canadiens have qualified for the Stanley Cup Final and everyone is once again baffled.

Montreal advanced to the final on Thursday as it defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime, winning the series in six games. Entering the postseason, Montreal (59) finished with the fewest points of any team that qualified for the playoffs while Vegas (82) tied for the most.

Artturi Lehkonen’s series-winning goal sent the entire city of Montreal into an absolute frenzy.

The party was so wild outside that fans attending the game actually couldn’t leave the Bell Centre right away.

Despite the raucous atmosphere in the streets of Montreal, it appears nobody was more elated than general manager Marc Bergevin, who was going absolutely bonkers after Lehkonen’s winner.

In what’s become a customary occurrence after a series win, forward Phillip Danault downed a slice of pizza during his post-game press conference while also sharing some of the pie with rookie Cole Caufield.

Soak it all in, Habs fans. This is the first time the franchise has made a Stanley Cup final since 2021. It’s been an improbable journey, but that makes the story even better.

