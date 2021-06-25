Social media reacts to Canadiens advancing to Stanley Cup Final

Shea Weber and the Montreal Canadiens are off to the Stanley Cup Final. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

This past year has taught everyone to expect the unexpected, but the Montreal Canadiens have qualified for the Stanley Cup Final and everyone is once again baffled.

Montreal advanced to the final on Thursday as it defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime, winning the series in six games. Entering the postseason, Montreal (59) finished with the fewest points of any team that qualified for the playoffs while Vegas (82) tied for the most.

Artturi Lehkonen’s series-winning goal sent the entire city of Montreal into an absolute frenzy.

Artturi Lehkonen sends the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/bRrUDA3pnU — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) June 25, 2021

This was the scene in Montreal when the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uMBnN9Z7vd — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) June 25, 2021

The party was so wild outside that fans attending the game actually couldn’t leave the Bell Centre right away.

We can’t leave so we’re turning up inside (at a social distance ) pic.twitter.com/hYIXLxYnYw — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 25, 2021

Despite the raucous atmosphere in the streets of Montreal, it appears nobody was more elated than general manager Marc Bergevin, who was going absolutely bonkers after Lehkonen’s winner.

Marc Bergevin's reaction to the Canadiens advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Incredible passion. pic.twitter.com/RPSZiI5Z5i — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 25, 2021

In what’s become a customary occurrence after a series win, forward Phillip Danault downed a slice of pizza during his post-game press conference while also sharing some of the pie with rookie Cole Caufield.

Soak it all in, Habs fans. This is the first time the franchise has made a Stanley Cup final since 2021. It’s been an improbable journey, but that makes the story even better.

