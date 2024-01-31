Advertisement

Social media is furious with no foul call in UNC basketball loss

Zack Pearson
·3 min read
The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their 10-game losing streak end on the road at the hands of Georgia Tech. But not without some controversy. It was a game in which the refs were calling pretty much all ticky-tack fouls, including Elliot Cadeau picking up five fouls in just over seven minutes.

The Tar Heels played their worst game of the year by far, shooting 9 of 17 from the free throw line and 8 of 28 from the three-point line. It was a very poor game in which the Tar Heels blew a lead in the first half. They also had to battle back in the second half.

After UNC took the lead, Georgia Tech grabbed it right back with seven seconds left. Leaving just one play for the Tar Heels. UNC ran a great in-bounds play and RJ Davis had the chance to win it but missed a shot late.

But we will let you be the judge on whether or not there was a foul here:

After the game, social media reacted to the play and they were not happy at all with the result. But it wont matter as the Tar Heels are now 9-1 in conference play and gear up for a showdown with Duke on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire