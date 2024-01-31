Social media is furious with no foul call in UNC basketball loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their 10-game losing streak end on the road at the hands of Georgia Tech. But not without some controversy. It was a game in which the refs were calling pretty much all ticky-tack fouls, including Elliot Cadeau picking up five fouls in just over seven minutes.

The Tar Heels played their worst game of the year by far, shooting 9 of 17 from the free throw line and 8 of 28 from the three-point line. It was a very poor game in which the Tar Heels blew a lead in the first half. They also had to battle back in the second half.

After UNC took the lead, Georgia Tech grabbed it right back with seven seconds left. Leaving just one play for the Tar Heels. UNC ran a great in-bounds play and RJ Davis had the chance to win it but missed a shot late.

But we will let you be the judge on whether or not there was a foul here:

Atlanta hospitals now removing 3 whistles from the officials stomachs pic.twitter.com/CjxAVRIj3Z — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) January 31, 2024

After the game, social media reacted to the play and they were not happy at all with the result. But it wont matter as the Tar Heels are now 9-1 in conference play and gear up for a showdown with Duke on Saturday.

Oh boy, how do you not call a foul there? North Carolina shouldn't have been in that position, but RJ Davis should have been at the free throw line with a chance to win it for UNC. — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) January 31, 2024

Look, I'm not "blame the officials" guy and that in a vacuum is not why UNC lost. But you can't foul out Cadeau on the calls he got tonight and then not give the ACCPOY a call that Duke got on Saturday. Seriously, Atlanta remains a house of horrors for UNC, who wasn't going 20-0 — Doc Kennedy (@DocHeelfire) January 31, 2024

Duke gets that call but UNC can’t… — Devon Stone (@Devon_Stone8) January 31, 2024

The #ACC continues to allow poor officiating against all of their teams in both major revenue sports. Just a dogsh*t product. Not against my team or yours: they’re just bad all around, and seemingly getting worse. This conference is a bombed out shell of what it was. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) January 31, 2024

Two physical takes by RJ Davis late in the game, no whistles from TV Teddy on either one, that’s the biggest shock of the night for me — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) January 31, 2024

RJ sat on the floor, arms out trying to get Teddy Valentine’s attention, Teddy ran off the court — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) January 31, 2024

How in the ever living hell was that not a foul on the last play in the UNC game on RJ Davis — KBrooks (@kbrooks910) January 31, 2024

Awesome no call at the end ACC refs RJ Davis got steamrolled and nada — ❌ Grant X2 ❌ (@rare_ribeye_x2) January 31, 2024

Did RJ Davis get fouled? Absolutely. Should UNC have ever played bad enough to be in that situation? Absolutely not. 9-17 from the FT line, 8-28 from deep, the Heels didn’t execute, it’s that simple. — Jacob Karabatsos (@jacobkarabatsos) January 31, 2024

this has been a foul call on every level of basketball … except when it’s RJ Davis pic.twitter.com/koz0iUAqWa — Bruce Wayne (@ImBrien) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire