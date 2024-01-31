Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC’s disappointing loss at Georgia Tech

Aidan Jensen
·4 min read

After a month of looking like college basketball’s best team, UNC suffered through a cold shooting night in a 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech.

First-place North Carolina (17-4, 9-1 ACC) was just 28-of-77 on field goals against a struggling Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7) team, which had lost 8-of-9 coming in. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, shot 25-of-61 from the field.

RJ Davis was the only Tar Heel to reach double-figures, leading all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-23 shooting. He nearly scored the game-winning points on a late layup, only for the Yellow Jackets’ Nathian George to convert his own game-winner.

Davis had one more chance to win the game on a contested layup, but missed off the side of the rim.

Georgia Tech didn’t shoot lights out, but they did just enough to take down UNC. Senior guard Kyle Sturdivant came off the bench to score 18 points, one of three Yellow Jackets in double-figures, while Georgia Tech blocked eight shots to North Carolina’s zero.

Could the Tar Heels have been looking ahead to Duke on Saturday?

Possibly.

If so, that’s a terrible mindset to play with. Tuesday’s loss isn’t the end of the world, but it puts a lot more pressure on the boys in baby blue.

Let’s see what social media thought of the disappointing loss:

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire