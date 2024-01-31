Social media reacts to UNC’s disappointing loss at Georgia Tech

After a month of looking like college basketball’s best team, UNC suffered through a cold shooting night in a 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech.

First-place North Carolina (17-4, 9-1 ACC) was just 28-of-77 on field goals against a struggling Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7) team, which had lost 8-of-9 coming in. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, shot 25-of-61 from the field.

RJ Davis was the only Tar Heel to reach double-figures, leading all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-23 shooting. He nearly scored the game-winning points on a late layup, only for the Yellow Jackets’ Nathian George to convert his own game-winner.

Davis had one more chance to win the game on a contested layup, but missed off the side of the rim.

Georgia Tech didn’t shoot lights out, but they did just enough to take down UNC. Senior guard Kyle Sturdivant came off the bench to score 18 points, one of three Yellow Jackets in double-figures, while Georgia Tech blocked eight shots to North Carolina’s zero.

Could the Tar Heels have been looking ahead to Duke on Saturday?

Possibly.

If so, that’s a terrible mindset to play with. Tuesday’s loss isn’t the end of the world, but it puts a lot more pressure on the boys in baby blue.

Let’s see what social media thought of the disappointing loss:

Eh, can't win all of your ACC road games A bad shooting night for the Heels does them in On to Saturday! — Nathaniel (@ndonovan99) January 31, 2024

Didn’t come with the proper respect and focus and lost to an inferior opponent! Shouldn’t have blown a double digit lead and I didn’t like the timeout call at the end. There was a foul on GT on the final play but it shouldn’t have come down to that! Hubert better have them… — Honest Los (@Marti_McFlyJr) January 31, 2024

10-1 in the last 11 with wins AT Pitt, Clemson, State, and FSU lol I can’t be too mad. They will come ready Saturday. — Tar Heel (@PureTarHeel) January 31, 2024

A game of missed opportunities (and bad shooting) for #UNC tonight. “Trap game” or not, it’s a poor loss. Should be beating a GA Tech team that, coming into this matchup, had lost 8 of its last 9 and was 2-7 in ACC play. Saturday evening just got even more interesting… 🙇 — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) January 31, 2024

Just can't beat Georgia Tech in anything anymore. — Joe Thompson 🇺🇸 (@DESistheCoach) January 31, 2024

That is the kind of loss that knocks you down an entire seed line. Just horrific loss. Heels have been playing with fire for a while and closing strong. Couldn’t do it tonight. — McKenzie S (@Neck_Bone09) January 31, 2024

Played bad. Not much else to say — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) January 31, 2024

Bound to happen, rather now than later. — Robert Matthew (@RobBYBeisbol33) January 31, 2024

They beat themselves with turnovers and missing good shots all night. Shooting almost 50% from FT means it is just not your night — daggumit (@stinkypantz84) January 31, 2024

It’s party time at Georgia Tech as ⁦@GTMBB⁩ upsets ⁦@UNC_Basketball⁩ 74-73 giving the Tar Heels their 1st L in the ⁦⁦@theACC⁩ . Next a date with a school named DUKE .⁦@DukeMBB⁩ pic.twitter.com/iob9jImiJC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 31, 2024

UNC drops a thriller on the road to Georgia Tech — a Quadrant 2 loss. Imagine that, it’s tough winning on the road in college basketball! — Rick Heidrick (@rheidrick24) January 31, 2024

#3 UNC lost tonight @ Georgia Tech. Its first road loss of the season comes to the team ranked 134 in NET. A borderline quad 3 game. College basketball. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) January 31, 2024

Georgia Tech has UPSET North Carolina! @SSN_GeorgiaTech This 10-11 ACC team now owns wins over UNC AND Duke. College basketball!!! — T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) January 31, 2024

Man, UNC has to hate Georgia Tech. Football and basketball. — GTFan (@SouthRecruiting) January 31, 2024

This is what Georgia Tech basketball can be. Yellow Jackets have taken down Duke and now top 5 UNC. With more consistency, Damon Stoudamire will have something cooking in Atlanta. https://t.co/ofYFa8841R — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire