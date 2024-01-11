Advertisement

Social media compares Nick Saban’s retirement to Roy Williams

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The college football world was shaken up on Wednesday night when it was reported by ESPN that Nick Saban was retiring. Alabama was ousted by Michigan at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal last week and little did we know that it would be Saban’s last game.

Saban has been a coaching legend throughout his career, winning seven national championships and 11 total SEC titles. After a stint at LSU, Saban joined Alabama in 2007, winning six national championships and having the Crimson Tide as a national powerhouse again.

But the sudden retirement sparks some questions as to why. And it didn’t take long for social media to compare Saban’s retirement to a former North Carolina head coach.

Back in April of 2021, Roy Williams announced his retirement after a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament which was a shocker to North Carolina fans. Here is what social media was saying about the comparison.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire