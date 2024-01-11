Social media compares Nick Saban’s retirement to Roy Williams

The college football world was shaken up on Wednesday night when it was reported by ESPN that Nick Saban was retiring. Alabama was ousted by Michigan at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal last week and little did we know that it would be Saban’s last game.

Saban has been a coaching legend throughout his career, winning seven national championships and 11 total SEC titles. After a stint at LSU, Saban joined Alabama in 2007, winning six national championships and having the Crimson Tide as a national powerhouse again.

But the sudden retirement sparks some questions as to why. And it didn’t take long for social media to compare Saban’s retirement to a former North Carolina head coach.

Back in April of 2021, Roy Williams announced his retirement after a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament which was a shocker to North Carolina fans. Here is what social media was saying about the comparison.

Roy Williams retired in 2021.

Coach K retired in 2022.

Nick Saban retires top of 2024. NIL may not be the sole reason for these decisions but if you don’t think it played a huge part you are crazy. we watching a changing of the guard in real time in the college ranks. pic.twitter.com/aGEcnjBWe3 — Reese Holliday (@TMCvision) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban pulled a Roy Williams. I’ve grouped him with Coach K my entire life, but I respect him going out this way and not parading around for a retirement tour — Gregory Hall (@gregoryhall_) January 10, 2024

Roy Williams and Nick Saban to Coach K pic.twitter.com/mXXHH0OQ4X — Jeremy (@KingHeupel) January 10, 2024

Coach K after someone told him Nick Saban retired without doing a year long drawn out retirement tour pic.twitter.com/EeOqWnqGPn — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban’s retirement reminds me of Roy Williams’s retirement. Both retired in a shocking way — 𝘾𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙨 (@CowboysDubs) January 10, 2024

Credit to Roy Williams and Nick Saban for not making it about themselves! — Luke Tyree (@luke_tyree) January 10, 2024

So we lost Roy Williams and Nick Saban because of NIL and the transfer portal… how surprising 2 of the best coaches ever in their respective sports don’t enjoy coaching in this era https://t.co/7crEA91RxC — logan (@TheLoganKidwell) January 11, 2024

The transfer portal and NIL got these older college coaches retiring way earlier than expected. Roy Williams

Coach K

Jay Wright

Nick Saban Dabo Swinney is next — Shiz86 (@Shiz86) January 10, 2024

Roy Williams and now Nick Saban. Been a terrible 2 years for me. — QB Truther (@thmpsnii) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire