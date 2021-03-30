  • Oops!
Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatically discarded armband is being auctioned off in Serbia

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal for Portugal benefitted Serbia in Saturday's World Cup qualifier, and now it may help a Serbian boy with a genetic disorder.

The captain's armband that Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground after his game-winner was disallowed is being put up for auction in Serbia, according to the Associated Press. A stadium worker reportedly picked up the armband and gave it to a Serbian charity group, which is using it to raise money for a six-month-old boy with spinal muscular atrophy. 

The group, which was not identified, told the Associated Press that the armband will be up for auction for three days. 

BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Serbia and Portugal at FK Crvena Zvezda stadium on March 27, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia. Sporting stadiums around Serbia remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo angrily threw his captain's armband to the ground after his game-winner was disallowed against Serbia in the World Cup qualifier, and now that armband is being auctioned off to help a sick child. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The story of the armband 

The vast majority of captain's armbands are not special enough to warrant an auction, but this one played a big role in Serbia's 2-2 tie with Portugal on Saturday. 

With injury time coming to an end, Ronaldo tried to make a move to end the stalemate. He clipped the ball out of the air and sent it toward the goal, and it ended up rolling over the goal line before Serbian defender Stefan Mitrović slid back to kick it out.

It was relatively clear on TV that the ball had crossed the goal line. Unfortunately for Portugal and Ronaldo, the referee didn't see the ball cross the line, so he ruled the goal no good. And since VAR or goal-line technology isn't used in European World Cup qualifying, the ruling stood. 

This is where the armband enters the picture. Ronaldo, incensed at the decision, began throwing a fit. After some hand motions and arm waving, Ronaldo ended the display by ripping his captain's armband off his arm, throwing it to the ground and walking off the pitch. 

As if that wasn't dramatic enough, Ronaldo later said that the entire nation of Portugal was "harmed" by the disallowed goal.

