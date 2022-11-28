Snowball Derby entry list includes NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck drivers
Four Cup drivers are among those entered for Sunday’s 55th annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
The Cup drivers entered are former series champion Brad Keselowski, playoff competitor William Byron, two-time Southern 500 winner Erik Jones and incoming Cup rookie Noah Gragson, who advanced to the Xfinity title race this year.
Also entered: Josh Berry, who competed in the Xfinity championship race this year, and Ty Majeski, who competed in the Truck championship race this year.
Majeski won the 2020 Snowball Derby. Gragson won the race in 2018. Jones won the event in 2012 and ’13.
Others entered include:
Carson Hocevar, who was 10th in the Truck points this season.
Derek Kraus, who was 11th in the Truck points this season.
Sammy Smith, who won the ARCA Menards East Series title this year.
Corey Heim, who won two Truck races in 16 starts this year and will run for his first Truck title in 2023 with TRICON Garage.
Daniel Dye, who finished second to Nick Sanchez for the ARCA Menards Series title this year and will compete in the Truck Series in 2023 for GMS Racing.
Chandler Smith, who won the 2021 Snowball Derby and will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2023, is listed on the entry list but stated on social media he will not be competing.
The Snowball Derby is among the more prestigious Super Late Model races on the calendar and coming after the NASCAR season makes it easier for more Cup, Xfinity and Truck competitors to take part in the event.
Qualifying takes place Saturday. The Snowball Derby is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Racing America will stream Sunday’s race for $49.99. A three-day viewing pass can be purchased for $74.99.
