Snoop Conner could be dark horse candidate in Cowboys RB room

Running through the list of ball carriers in Dallas, it typically takes a while before Snoop Conner’s name pops up in the discussion. Rico Dowdle gets the pole position, Ezekiel Elliott gets the headlines, Hunter Luekpe gets chest thumping and Deuce Vaughn gets the fan club. Conner just gets ignored.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound running back out of Mississippi is a forgotten name in Cowboys Nation. Even fellow practice squad RB Malik Davis draws more attention than Conner. The former fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars is just 24 years old. He’s a scheme versatile player who’s logged relatively low miles throughout college and the NFL. Yet he’s missing from most RB discussions.

Conner looks the part of short-yardage back and his film shows he doesn’t shy away from contact. He adds extra pop as a one-cut runner and is well-suited for inside and outside zone-running schemes. He lacks the skins on the wall and doesn’t run with as much patience as he should sometimes, but he has a relentless motor and isn’t afraid to put his body out there in pass protection situations.

Conner is built like a workhorse RB but will likely compete for a roster spot as a specialist. Luepke will be his primary competition there and he’s proven valuable in a variety of roles on both offense and special teams.

Meanwhile, Zeke and Rico have been on the wrong side of zero over the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/X1NYcHfDm8 — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) May 6, 2024

In limited action, Conner has proven to be value-added as a runner. His rushing yards over expected (RYOE) shows he doesn’t just take what’s given to him but rather adds something extra to his carries. It’s an area where both Dowdle and Elliott declined last season and something that could win Conner a role beyond just short yardage.

Special teams and pass protection will be key for Conner as he fights for a roster spot in 2023. Elliott isn’t the pass protector he once was, and Vaughn brings with him obvious and unavoidable concerns given his small stature.

Conner isn’t flashy but he’s steady and plays with a level of grit that could prove inspiring for the team. He’s also the highest drafted RB on the Cowboys’ roster under the age of 28 so he brings a modest pedigree with him to the upcoming competition.

Want a dark horse RB candidate to watch this summer?

Conner should be a fun one to watch.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire