SMMS baseball tops Coalfield in sectional tourney

May 9—The Stone Memorial Middle School baseball team got on the board in the bottom of the first inning and rolled to an easy 10-0 victory over Coalfield Tuesday in the Sectional Tournament.

SMMS scored first after Coalfield Middle School committed an error, and Kade VonAchen singled, each scoring one run.

Stone Memorial added to its early lead in the bottom of the second inning after Tanner Bowman walked, and Sawyer Hawes grounded out, each scoring one run.

Stone added to its early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Coalfield committed another error, and Griffin Templeton singled, each scoring two runs.

Hawes started on the mound for Stone Memorial. The righty allowed three hits and no runs over five innings, striking out five and walking none.

Eli Coleman began the game for Coalfield. The starting pitcher gave up three hits and eight runs (two earned) over three innings, striking out four and walking four.

VonAchen, Clay Reeves, and Templeton each collected two hits for Stone Memorial Middle Baseball.

Templeton led Stone Memorial with two runs batted in. The Panthers went 2-for-4 on the day. Shaeffer Sitton and Templeton each stole multiple bases for Stone.

Stone Memorial ran wild on the base paths, tallying eight stolen bases for the game, and turned one double play. SMMS did not commit an error.

Hayden Layne led Coalfield with two hits in two at-bats from the leadoff position.