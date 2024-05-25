Slippery Rock University mourns football player who died suddenly

The Slippery Rock University community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who died suddenly.

A joint statement from the university, its athletic department and The Rock football team announced the death of football student-athlete Jake Baker, who passed away on Thursday.

“Jake was a terrific student and teammate and a cherished member of our Rock football family,” said head coach Shawn Lutz. “We are heartbroken by his loss and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends.”

Baker grew up in Maryland and played his first season at Slippery Rock in 2023. He played in eight games as a defensive end, helping The Rock to the 2023 West title and a trip to the NCAA II Quarterfinals.

There are resources for the grieving Slippery Rock University campus community. On campus students can speak to someone at the Dean of Students Office by calling 724-738-2121 or visiting the office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Off-campus students can seek help through the Center for Community Resources of Butler County. Crisis support is also available 24/7 by calling 800-292-3866 or texting 62388.

Faculty and staff can contact the State Employee Assistance Program 24/7 at 800-692-7459.

