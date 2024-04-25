Sky rookie Angel Reese sparks ticket & jersey sales to skyrocket

DEERFIELD, Ill. – The Angel Reese effect is already being felt in Chicago.

Just days after the Sky selected the LSU star with the seventh pick in the draft, her #5 jersey sold out on the online WNBA store and ticket sales spiked.

“I know. It’s crazy being able to see the impact. As a little girl, I always looked up to so many great players in the WNBA. Now, being able to see my name on the back of a jersey is amazing. I haven’t even made the team yet, obviously. Being able to just be in this moment and understanding what it means to be here – because everybody doesn’t get this opportunity – like I said, I’m not going to take this for granted. I want to come in and work hard everyday and do whatever it takes because I don’t want my spot taken.”

Reese let out a little laugh at last line during her introductory press conference.

It might seem like a joke that she wouldn’t make the team, but Reese isn’t taking it lightly.

“Oh no. There’s always a concern. Nobody is guaranteed. I don’t want to go into the league thinking I’m automatically on the team because I’m not. Anybody can get cut any given day. We have amazing vets on our team. I know they’re going to push me every day to get me better every day. There’s no given spot. I don’t take this moment for granted in having it given to me. I need to go out there and earn my spot. That’s what I’m about.”

The former Bayou Barbie, who now goes by Chi Barbie, arrived in town Tuesday. She hasn’t gotten a chance to explore the city yet, but she’s already feeling the love.

“Leaving Baton Rouge was hard for me, but being welcomed by Chicago and all the amazing fans here has been amazing. Being able to see our ticket sales going up, being able to see the jerseys sell out and so many people loving women’s basketball – that’s all I’m about. Being able to grow the game and being able to come here and make an impact. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

