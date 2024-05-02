‘Sky is the limit.’ New Gamecock QB Robby Ashford shares outlook after spring practice

This is not Robby Ashford’s first quarterback competition.

He entered college at Oregon in the COVID-altered 2020 season as a four-star dual-threat quarterback from Hoover, Alabama who turned down offers from half the SEC to head west.

He didn’t play in 2020 as Tyler Shough got the starting job and was the Ducks’ No. 4 quarterback in 2021.

He transferred to Auburn and battled for the starting job with T.J. Finley for months. Finley technically entered the season as the starter, but the duo split reps for the season’s first few weeks before Ashford eventually won the job in late September.

A year later, Ashford had a new coach in Hugh Freeze and a new guy to battle with for the starting spot. Former Michigan State starter Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn and was named the Tigers’ starter a few weeks before the season, sending the incumbent starter, Ashford, to the bench.

After starting nine games in 2022, Ashford threw under 30 passes in 2023 as the Tigers’ backup.

Once again, he was in the portal, going to a new school in a new state with a new guy to battle.

“I’m just gonna bet on myself,” Ashford said in February. “At the end of the day, I’m going to be confident in myself, but not cocky. You always have to be confident. I feel like that takes you a long way.”

For most of spring practice, Ashford worked with the second-team offense while redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers led the starters. The whole time, the coaching staff was adamant the competition was ongoing, that Sellers and Ashford were battling daily.

Then came the spring game. It was just one scrimmage, one practice, but it spoke volumes. Not only was Sellers honored at halftime, winning the offensive player of the spring award, but he looked head-and-shoulders better than any other quarterback.

Sellers completed 9 of 11 passes for 70 yards and a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Ashford threw just one pass and had negative rushing yards. Even though coach Shane Beamer still said afterward the Gamecocks hadn’t decided on a starter, it was clear who the favorite is.

After the spring game, Sellers said he thought he had played himself into the starting role.

But, days later, Ashford strode into the Gamecock Gala like a kid who had just scored a date to prom. He was unfazed.

“Yeah we’re competing but we have love for one another,” Ashford said. “Yeah, I want your spot but we’re gonna do it in love. We’re gonna get each other better because it’s always the next-man-up mentality. You’re always one play away.”

The spring, he said, was a massive success. He got better. The offense got better. The team got better. And, boy, now that he’s got the little details of the offense down, things are going to be so much easier in the fall.

“I feel like the sky is the limit,” he said. “Coach Beamer just instilled something in us that I feel is great, and it’s definitely something I knew I wanted to be a part of and that’s why I chose to come here. My reasons for coming here have all been met and I know I made the right decision.”

It’s clear Ashford doesn’t lack belief in himself.

Perhaps it’s why he was so bullish on his spring. Outsiders see Sellers playing better in the spring game. Meanwhile, Ashford sees months of progress around coaches who are giving him every opportunity to prove himself.

“I know when I’m playing confident is when I’m playing at my best,” he said. “(The coaches) instill confidence in me and just (say) don’t be too hard on myself because I’m my own worst critic. … That’s all you wanna hear from your coaches, that they feel confident you can play.”