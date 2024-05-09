Skipper Hunter extends Hearts stay to 2026

Hearts captain Georgia Hunter has signed a contract extension to remain at the club until 2026.

The defender, who is sidelined with an ACL injury suffered against Rangers earlier this month, has been with Hearts from age 12 and led the side out at their first ever Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden last month.

Manager Eva Olid said: “It is great news that Geo has agreed to stay at the club.

"She has improved so much since my first season at the club and that is all do to with her professional mindset and hard work.

“It’s hard to believe she was an amateur player just two seasons ago. She has had a recent setback with an injury, but she is such a strong character and is ready for everything that comes her way."

Women's head of recruitment Sean Burt added: “In two seasons of the club transitioning, there has been a lot of turnover of players, but nobody has been able to take Geo’s place in the middle of the defence.

"That is a testament to her character and how much she has developed as a player."