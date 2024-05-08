Sixers’ Terquavion Smith using Ricky Council IV as motivation for himself

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers did not have any picks in the 2023 NBA draft and had to go the undrafted free agent route to add young talent.

The Sixers signed Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith to two-way deals immediately after the draft. Council proved himself enough to earn a standard NBA deal.

Smith played in 16 NBA games and averaged 3.3 points while shooting 37.1% from deep. He hopes to follow in Council’s footsteps and earn his own deal in the league.

“Yeah, for sure,” Smith said. “It’s always a competitive side to it. That gave me all the motivation that I needed to see that as possible and I appreciate him for that and I just cheer for him. I told him good luck with everything.”

In 22 G League regular-season games, Smith averaged 22.8 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.1% from deep for the Delaware Blue Coats. He seeks to build on those numbers in his second season whether that is with the Sixers or somebody else.

Smith and Council will continue to be friends whatever happens next.

“That’s another dog right there, too,” Smith added. “That’s my guy. So just to see him grow and develop like that, that meant a lot to me. It gave me confidence and motivation, and let me know that it’s possible to get a contract or just make bigger moves for yourself and perform at a high level. So, it was the best seeing one of my friends accomplish his dreams.”

