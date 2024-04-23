Sixers star Tyrese Maxey wins 2024 Most Improved Player award

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was presented with a lot of challenges in the 2023-24 season. In his fourth season in the league, Maxey had to take over the starting point guard job amid the James Harden drama for a title contender and didn’t blink an eye.

He made his first All-Star appearance averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 37.3% from deep. He also had to guide the Sixers through missing Joel Embiid for two months and making sure the team stayed afloat.

For all of his efforts, Maxey was named the 2024 Most Improved Player. His scoring average went up from 20.3 to 25.9. His assists jumped from 3.5 to 6.2 and his rebounds from 2.9 to 3.7. He was fantastic in his fourth season.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is the recipient of the George Mikan Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/3tvyCiPHma — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 23, 2024

Maxey is currently in the process of helping the Sixers get the job done in the playoffs, but he is well deserving of the award. He was absolutely fantastic from start to finish.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire