Sixers’ Paul Reed to coach at Basketball Without Borders in Brazil

It’s the offseason so now is the time for players to relax after a long season and do what they feel like doing to decompress a bit. Some hang out with family while others may go on vacation or work out in their free time.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed, who enters an interesting offseason after his contract was non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, will head to Brazil to coach in Basketball Without Borders.

This isn’t the first time Reed has done something similar. He was a part of the Sixers Youth Foundation’s basketball camp in the 2023 summer to be a coach to those kids and help brighten their day.

Sixers backup center Paul Reed will coach at Basketball Without Borders São Paulo, Brazil this weekend. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 15, 2024

Reed’s contract was non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season following the team’s Round 1 exit from the playoffs. It would have been guaranteed if the Sixers were to advance past the New York Knicks. It will be interesting now to see what becomes of his future in Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire