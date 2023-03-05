Sixers overcome 18-point deficit to end Bucks' 16-game win streak

The Milwaukee Bucks' 16-game win streak is over, and it wasn't for lack of opportunity.

The Philadelphia 76ers erased an 18-point deficit to stun the Bucks 133-130 on the road on Saturday, giving Milwaukee its first loss since Jan. 21. The Bucks remain first in the Eastern Conference with a record of 45-18, a half-game ahead of the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia appeared on the ropes midway through the third quarter, when the Bucks opened up a 95-77 lead late in the third quarter. The Sixers responded with a 23-6 run to get back within one early in the fourth quarter, then rode James Harden to the win.

Harden either made or assisted on nine of the Sixers' 12 field goals in the fourth quarter and finished with 38 points on 11-of-26 shooting with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

HUGE triples from Harden and Embiid 🍿 pic.twitter.com/EgyAfEo6jt — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 5, 2023

The Sixers got big performances from their other two top players. Joel Embiid had 31 points, including the final two free throws, with 10 assists and six rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey had 26 points on just 12 shots. Harden and Embiid became the first Sixers teammates to each post 30-plus points and 10 assists since Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer in 1965, per the NBA.

Philadelphia also had to overcome the losses of Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker, who both left early with left calf soreness and back spasms, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Bucks.