Should Sixers make an offseason run at Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr.?

The Philadelphia 76ers have to get everything right in the 2024 offseason as they seek to upgrade the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They are armed with cap space and trade assets, so it’s important they push the right buttons.

President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey understands that the Sixers need a wing player who can produce in the playoffs. That has been something of an issue in recent postseason runs so he needs to address that need in the summer.

One option could be Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. He is signed with the Nuggets through the 2026-27 season, but he fits what Philadelphia needs. He can shoot the 3-ball at a high clip and takes a bunch of them. He certainly isn’t shy as he takes 6.8 3s per game and knocks down 39.7% of them.

While Porter has been a terrific fit next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver, he has had his struggles at times and one has to think that maybe the Nuggets will shake things up a bit. He struggled in the finals against the Miami Heat in 2023 (14.3% from deep) and had a tough series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second-round loss (32.5% from deep).

When considering those tough moments, it’s fair to question why the Sixers would want Porter, but his overall 3-point shooting is undeniable. He’s a career 38% shooter from deep in the playoffs and that would be a perfect next to Embiid and Maxey just as he was next to Jokic and Murray.

The big issue is Philadelphia likely doesn’t have anything substantial to offer Denver. The Sixers have a number of draft picks and the cap space to absorb Porter’s contract, but not much else. A third team would certainly have to be involved so the Nuggets can get a win-now player for their own title window after winning the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2023.

Either way, the Sixers should at least check in. Morey has to weigh a lot of options over this upcoming offseason and one has to figure that Porter will be one of those options. He can shoot the ball and isn’t bashful about any of his opportunities.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire