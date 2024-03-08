Sixers to meet with former Hornets big man Kai Jones in coming days

The Philadelphia 76ers may be looking to make another move in order to add to their roster before the playoffs begin.

With an open roster spot, and with Joel Embiid continuing to be sidelined for now, the Sixers are expected to meet with former Charlotte Hornets big man Kai Jones. Charlotte parted ways with Jones back in October after selecting him with the 19th pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

In 67 games for the Hornets across two seasons, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds. He has an athletic component and has a lot of potential to produce at age 23.

Eastern Conference playoff contender set to meet/workout former first-round pick Kai Jones, who is hopeful for NBA clearance soon to play again: pic.twitter.com/SmubqValwP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2024

For now, the Sixers are relying on Paul Reed and Mo Bamba to hold down the center spot until Embiid returns, but it will be interesting if Jones is thrown into the mix.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire