Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. highlights areas where he wants to improve in

PHILADELPHIA — Kelly Oubre Jr. just wrapped up a rather productive season with the Philadelphia 76ers as he averaged 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds along with a career-high 1.5 assists. He also shot 44.1% from the floor and 31.1% from deep.

As he heads into the offseason, Oubre will be a free agent after signing a veteran’s minimum in the 2023 offseason in Philadelphia. When considering his production, he will likely receive a hefty raise in the 2024 offseason.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement for him. As Oubre looks into the offseason, the veteran has highlighted a few areas to improve in.

“Obviously, my 3-point shot,” Oubre said. “Playing off two feet. There’s a lot of things I’ve leaned throughout this series, and just my overall game. I’ve always said the same cliché answer. I just need to get better overall, but at the end of the day, man, just honing in on my offensive game, but also just keeping my body right and keeping my body ready to lock up on defense because I want to guard the best players.”

The veteran definitely could improve as a 3-point shooter. He had a knack for knocking down some clutch shots from deep, but on the flip side, his 3-point shot isn’t consistent. That would be a big help to add to his game on the offensive end and make him more well-rounded.

He was solid on the defensive end throughout the season and in the Round 1 series with the New York Knicks. That’s also an area, though, that he would like to continue taking those steps forward.

“I wanna guard the best players and I want to go at them if they decide to guard me because a lot of people do,” Oubre added. “A lot of people rest on defense and I don’t do that. I like to get it the hard way.”

When one looks at Oubre’s career, he has made strides throughout his time in the NBA. He knows he can find some consistency and be a better player as he continues to grow.

“I need to get better,” he added. “Obviously, my two years—when you look at my career—that have been down years since I’ve actually leaned how to play basketball have been 15.4 the usage rate is where it is. I actually was a little better this year than I was in Golden State, but it’s a learning year for me.”

At the end of the day, as long as Oubre continues to understand that there is work to be done, one should assume that he can continue to rise as a player.

“It’s very tough coming into a new situation in the first year and getting to know all the guys in the locker room, get to know the system and stuff like that so you can never really judge it off of one year,” he finished. “You have to judge it over a year time span, but I can only get better. I wanna get better. I have the best trainer in the world. I have guys in my camp who push me to do so and my wife also pushes me. At the end of the day, man, I know the sky’s the limit for me. The sky is heaven so I’m gonna continue to try to climb and get there.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire