After six seasons with Eagles, Giant killer Boston Scott finds a new team

Giant killer Boston Scott’s six-year stay with the Eagles is officially over.

Scott, who scored 20 touchdowns in limited duty as a backup running back, agreed to terms of a one-year contract with the Rams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday evening.

The Saints drafted Scott in the sixth round in 2018, but he never played for New Orleans, and when the Saints released him late his rookie year, the Eagles claimed him on waivers, and despite getting released twice by the Eagles in 2019, he’s been here ever since.

Scott played in 83 games in an Eagles uniform, 9th-most in franchise history, with 12 starts. Including the playoffs, he had 1,415 rushing yards and a 4.4 average that’s tied for 6th-highest in Eagles history (minimum 300 attempts) along with 71 catches for 566 more yards.

Scott has scored 19 TDs on just 325 career rushing attempts, the 10th-fewest rushing attempts in NFL history by a player with 19 or more TDs.

His 34-yard touchdown run in the 2021 playoff loss in Tampa is 5th-longest in Eagles postseason history.

The only remaining position players from the Eagles’ 2018 roster are Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata.

Scott had a career-high 81 yards on 11 carries in a win over the Broncos in 2021. He had three games with over 100 scrimmage yards, with a career-high of 138 in a win over the Giants in 2019.

With Kenny Gainwell taking command of the No. 2 running back spot last year, Scott had only 24 touches on offense in 2023 after averaging 87 the four previous years.

Scott became an unrestricted free agent after the season and the Eagles never showed any interest in re-signing him.

With the addition of Saquon Barkley, Gainwell still under contract for 2024 and Clemson's Will Shipley drafted in the fourth round this past weekend – as well as the Eagles giving Scott’s No. 35 to free agent Tyrion Davis-Price - it was clear Scott was not in the Eagles’ plans.

Scott was a very productive short-yardage and goal-line back from 2019 through 2022, but Jalen Hurts has been virtually unstoppable in those situations and Scott lost those short-yardage snaps to Hurts.

Scott’s production against the Giants was uncanny. He scored 10 of his 19 career rushing touchdowns against the Giants, and only five players in history have scored more rushing TDs vs. the Giants – Emmitt Smith (21), Simon Gratz graduate Leroy Kelly (14), Steve Van Buren (13) and Jim Brown (12) – all Hall of Famers – and Larry Brown (12).

Of Scott’s 2,014 career scrimmage yards, 676 came in 11 games against the Giants.

Even though he was never the Eagles’ lead back, Scott was always very popular in the locker room because of his perennially positive attitude, natural sense of humor and effortless leadership style.

With the Rams, Scott joins a backfield that also includes Kyren Williams, who ran for 1,144 yards last year, and Blake Corum, the Rams’ 3rd-round pick this past weekend out of Michigan.

The Rams do not face the Giants in 2024.

Other members of the 2023 Eagles who have signed with other teams as free agents are D’Andre Swift (Bears), Kevin Byard (Bears), Nicholas Morrow (Bills), Olamide Zaccheaus (Commanders), Quez Watkins (Steelers), Sua Opeta (Buccaneers), Jack Driscoll (Dolphins), Marcus Mariota (Commanders).

Still unsigned are Shaun Bradley, Zach Cunningham, Justin Evans, Julio Jones, Shaquille Leonard, Rashaad Penny and Bradley Roby.