Six Missouri Southern Lions Earn All-MIAA Honors

KANSAS CITY, MO — The MIAA announced their All-MIAA selections and the Missouri Southern Lions had six players selected.

Kylee Jacks (OF), Kara Amos (UT/P), Taylor Nuckolls (2B), Yazmin Vargas (OF), Katie Gray (1B), Kiki Pickens (P) has earned All-MIAA honors.

Kylee Jacks (OF)– All-MIAA 2nd Team & Gold Glove —

Kylee Jacks has been selected as an All-MIAA Second Team and Gold Glove selection.

Jacks is hitting .376 with 49 runs scored, 64 hits, five doubles, six triples, one homerun, 13 RBIs, 31 stolen bases in 34 attempts and 12 walks drawn.

his is Jacks first time in her career being named to the gold glove team where she had 81 putouts, one assists and had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Kara Amos (UT/P)– All-MIAA 2nd Team —

Kara Amos has been earned All-MIAA Second Team Honors for Utility/Pitcher.

Amos is now a four-time All-MIAA performer.

The senior from Independence, Mo. is hitting .348 with 48 hits, six doubles, six home runs, 23 runs and 38 RBIs. In the circle she has appeared in 24 games for 76.1 innings while striking out 46 and limiting opposing batters to a .254 average.

Taylor Nuckolls (2B)– All-MIAA 2nd Team —

Taylor Nuckolls has earned herself All-MIAA Second Team honors for Second Base.

The sophomore from Lago Vista, Texas is hitting .366 with 32 runs scored, 49 hits, four doubles, five triples, three home runs, 46 RBIs and eight walks drawn while having a .537 slugging percentage.

Yazmin Vargas (OF)– All-MIAA Honorable Mention & Gold Glove —

Yazmin Vargas has been selected as an All-MIAA Honorable Mention and a Gold Glove.

The senior from Garden City, Kan. is hitting .333 with 45 runs scored, 39 hits, nine for extra bases and has stolen 39 bases in 43 attempts. Among program single-season ranks, she is second in stolen bases and tied for sixth in runs.

This is Vargas first time in her career being named to the gold glove team where she had 62 putouts, two assists and had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Katie Gray (1B)– All-MIAA Honorable Mention —

Katie Gray has been named to the All-MIAA Honorable Mention team for First Base.

The sophomore from Lansing, Kan. is hitting .314 with 38 hits, nine doubles, four home runs and 32 RBIs to a slugging percentage of .504 and on-base percentage of .399.

Kiki Pickens (P)– All-MIAA Gold Glove —

Freshman pitcher Kiki Pickens was named to the Gold Glove All-MIAA team as a pitcher.

The freshman from Beebe, Ark. has a 2.01 ERA in 25 appearances, 22 starts for a 10-7 record in 111.2 innings while striking out 105 batters and limiting opposing batters to just 32 walks and a .208 batting average.

