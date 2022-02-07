Six Georgia players go in ESPN’s two round NFL mock draft

Georgia set a school record in the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine players selected.

This year, Georgia is looking to shatter that number with potentially as many as 15 players selected.

ESPN released its two round NFL mock draft for this year’s event, and Jordan Reid sees six Georgia players being selected within the first 64 picks.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) avoids a tackle from Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Syndication: Online Athens

Via Reid:

A lot will be made of whether Davis can be a three-down player, but he’s the exact type of presence in the middle that is needed in Brandon Staley’s defense.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is stopped by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Via Reid:

Although Dean is a little undersized — 6 foot, 225 pounds — his play speed, smarts, leadership ability and physicality match every trait of the modern-day off-ball linebacker. Adding Dean would allow Parsons to remain on the edge full time as a versatile defender.

25. Buffalo Bills: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Via Reid:

Walker is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound project edge rusher who oozes talent. He has physical traits and length that NFL scouts look for, though he’s still learning how to put everything together. He played mostly as a tight 5-technique for the Bulldogs, which means he didn’t have many opportunities to rush the passer, but he has a high ceiling. He had six sacks last season.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Via Reid:

A true penetrating 3-technique tackle at 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, he was arguably the most consistent player on Georgia’s loaded defensive line. His stock has risen a lot over the past couple of months, riding a stellar end to the season and standout performance at the Senior Bowl. Wyatt could climb to the backend of the first round by the time we get to April.

49. New Orleans Saints: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Via Reid:

The Saints have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, including figuring out how to re-sign safety Marcus Williams, a second-round pick in the team’s historic 2017 class. Cine makes a lot of sense if the team is unable to bring back Williams. Cine is a hard-hitter against the run who’s also rangy in coverage.

59. Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Jan. 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) in the first quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Via Reid:

He tore an ACL last March and returned late in the season, showing his big-play potential with five catches for 107 yards. Prior to his injury, Pickens was viewed as a WR1 candidate, so this is a pick that could pay off down the road.

