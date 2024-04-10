Are all signs pointing Jayden Daniels to the Commanders?

Jayden Daniels is comin’ to town.

Tuesday evening, Ben Standig of the Athletic reported that the Commanders are having Daniels come in for a visit on Monday, April 15.

Three big-name personalities have linked Daniels to the Commanders in the last seven days. Colin Cowherd said Monday he had been told the Commanders were going to draft Daniels.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly, when asked about Daniels last week, commented that Daniels will take good care of himself and that, “He’s going to get the ball out to playmakers and make plays for Washington.”

There was also ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter: “I know we are not supposed to spoil picks. We’ll see how the Commanders decide to move forward with the No. 2 overall selection. But a little over a few weeks out, I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick at number two.”

In addition, is now the report from Standig that Daniels is coming to Ashburn, so Daniels must be the pick, correct?

Not necessarily.

First, Daniels quarterbacked the last two seasons at LSU. Kelly is simply pumping up his guy to be selected high because, in doing so, Kelly is lauding his football program. What is Kelly supposed to say, “Personally, I think Daniels could be the fourth quarterback drafted?”

Schefter told his listeners he was not supposed to spoil the picks, and then what did he do? He told his audience all signs point to Daniels being the pick.

Further, what did Schefter mean, “The signs continue to point to Daniels …?” What signs? What Adam Peters has been saying? No.

What Dan Quinn has expressed? Not at all.

What owner Josh Harris has publicly said about how they feel about Daniels? Certainly not.

Commanders fans need to remember that John Keim, Ben Standig, JP Finlay, Nicki Jhabvala, and Sam Fortier claim the Commanders have provided no evidence toward any particular quarterback.

But Adam Schefter knows?

Schefter wants his audience to “think” he knows, but what did Schefter actually say?

What about Daniels visiting next week?

Well, don’t you think Adam Peters is also going to bring in Drake Maye for a visit? Might he also bring in J.J. McCarthy?

Commanders fans, it’s true; no one in the media “knows” whom the Commanders are going to draft at No. 2 overall.

