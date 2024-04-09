Colin Cowherd says he’s been told the Commanders are taking Jayden Daniels

Another day, another prediction for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft.

On Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” Colin Cowherd said he’s been told the Commanders are taking Daniels with the second overall pick in this month’s NFL draft.

“Alright, I have been told the Washington Commanders, right now, as of today, would choose Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback, as their top pick,” Cowherd said.

“In going back and forth, I’m told they believe he’s more consistent than Drake Maye. He is quicker, more mobile than Drake Maye. And offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who will have some say in this, has had multiple quarterbacks in his college and pro coaching career that play like him. Quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels are important; they are very hypermobile, and that matters a lot. Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, as you’re trying to figure out the sophisticated NFL pocket, and all it asks, it gives you a couple of years to pick up first downs and move the sticks with your feet. Even Patrick Mahomes acknowledged the light didn’t truly go on until year three. But the ability to move, Washington has a bad offensive line, pick up first downs with those feet as you’re learning the game is important.”

Cowherd goes on and on about why Daniels should be the pick. But wait, I thought you were told he was the pick? So, were you told he was the pick, or are you saying that’s who Washington should pick?

Cowherd repeats himself multiple times in the segment, which you can view below.

"I've been told the Washington Commanders, right now as of today, would choose Jayden Daniels LSU quarterback as their top pick."

–@ColinCowherd (Tier 3🥉)#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/qJ0RKsHIWy — We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 8, 2024

So, unless Washington general manager Adam Peters told Cowherd that Daniels was the pick, this is another case of someone throwing something against the wall, hoping it sticks.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire