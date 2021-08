Show me the money: Forbes releases NFL most valuable team list

Forbes released their annual NFL most valuable teams list for 2021.

That the Dallas Cowboys were once again the most valuable NFL franchise wasn’t a surprise, making it the 15th straight year.

The pie is expected to keep growing for the league as they signed a $111.8 billion in media rights. Television is still king for the NFL with their deals with ESPN, DirecTV (NFL Sunday Ticket). However, Amazon is starting to get a piece of the action as Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football starting in 2022.

Here is a look at the most valuable teams in the NFL.

1. Dallas Cowboys — $6.5 billion

dallas-cowboys-jerry-jones-10-phrases-stories

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Jerry Jones General manager: Jerry Jones Coach: Mike McCarthy

2. New England Patriots — $5 billion

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Owner: Robert Kraft General manager: Bill Belichick Coach: Bill Belichick

3. New York Giants — $4.85 billion

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Owner: John Mara, Steven Tisch General manager: Dave Gettleman Coach: Joe Judge

4. Los Angeles Rams — $4.8 billion

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Stan Kroenke General manager: Les Snead Coach: Sean McVay

5. Washington Football Team — $4.2 billion

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Daniel Snyder General manager: Martin Mayhew Coach: Ron Rivera

6. San Francisco 49ers — $4.175 billion

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Denise DeBartolo York and John York General manager: John Lynch Coach: Kyle Shanahan

7. Chicago Bears — $4.075 billion

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: McCaskey family General manager: Ryan Pace Coach: Matt Nagy

8. New York Jets — $4.05 billion

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Woody Johnson General manager: Joe Douglas Coach: Robert Saleh

9. Philadelphia Eagles — $3.8 billion

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Jeffrey Lurie General manager: Howie Roseman Coach: Nick Sirianni

10. Denver Broncos — $3.75 billion

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Pat Bowlen Trust General manager: George Paton Coach: Vic Fangio

11. Houston Texans — $3.7 billion

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Owner: Janice McNair General manager: Nick Caserio Coach: David Culley

12. Seattle Seahawks — $3.5 billion

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Paul G. Allen Trust General manager: John Schneider Coach: Pete Carroll

13. Green Bay Packers — $3.475 billion

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Publicly held corporation General manager: Brian Gutekunst Coach: Matt LaFleur

14. Pittsburgh Steelers — $3.43 billion

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Daniel Rooney Trust General manager: Kevin Colbert Coach: Mike Tomlin

15. Miami Dolphins — $3.42 billion

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Stephen Ross General manager: Chris Grier Coach: Brian Flores

16. Las Vegas Raiders — $3.415 billion

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Owner: Mark Davis General manager: Mike Mayock Coach: Jon Gruden

17. Baltimore Ravens — $3.4 billion

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Stephen Bisciotti General manager: Eric DeCosta Coach: John Harbaugh

18. Minnesota Vikings — $3.35 billion

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Owner: Zygi Wilf General manager: Rick Spielman Coach: Mike Zimmer

19. Indianapolis Colts — $3.25 billion

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Jim Irsay General manager: Chris Ballard Coach: Frank Reich

20. Atlanta Falcons — $3.2 billion

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Arthur Blank General manager: Terry Fontenot Coach: Arthur Smith

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $2.94 billion

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Glazer family General manager: Jason Licht Coach: Bruce Arians

22. Kansas City Chiefs — $2.93 billion

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Owner: Hunt family General manager: Brett Veach Coach: Andy Reid

23. Los Angeles Chargers — $2.92 billion

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Dean Spanos General manager: Tom Telesco Coach: Brandon Staley

24. Carolina Panthers — $2.91 billion

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: David Tepper General manager: Scott Fitterer Coach: Matt Rhule

25. New Orleans Saints — $2.825 billion

nfl-2021-5-teams-might-not-return-playoffs

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Owner: Gayle Benson General manager: Mickey Loomis Coach: Sean Payton

26. Jacksonville Jaguars — $2.8 billion

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Shahid Khan General manager: Trent Baalke Coach: Steve Spurrier

27. Arizona Cardinals — $2.65 billion

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Owner: Michael Bidwill General manager: Steve Keim Coach: Kliff Kingsbury

28. Tennessee Titans — $2.625 billion

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Amy Adams Strunk General manager: Jon Robinson Coach: Mike Vrabel

29. Cleveland Browns — $2.6 billion

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Owners: Dee and Jimmy Haslam General manager: Andre Berry Coach: Kevin Stefanski

30. Detroit Lions — $2.4 billion

Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Owner: Ford family General manager: Brad Holmes Coach: Dan Campbell

31. Cincinnati Bengals — $2.275 billion

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Owner: Mike Brown General manager: Mike Brown Coach: Zac Taylor

32. Buffalo Bills — $2.27 billion

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Owner: Kim and Terry Pegula General manager: Brandon Beane Coach: Sean McDermott

