'I should've got them': Deion Sanders reveals he interviewed for three Power 5 jobs

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders interviewed for three Power Five jobs and felt he was close to getting at least one before being told the school was going in a different direction, he said on the Dan LeBatard Show last week.

"I interviewed for three Power Five jobs. I should’ve got them," Sanders said. "I was very, very, very good I may say in the interviews. In one of the interviews, I was so darn good, the guy asked me when could I start. ‘When can you really start?’ I told him when it was possible and they went in another direction. I wasn’t upset. That just means that God needed me to continue to be at Jackson State."

BRIAN FLORES LAWSUIT: Deion Sanders: NFL should mandate Black ownership for three new expansion teams

SURGERY COMPLICATIONS: Doctor tells Deion Sanders 'you could lose your leg' in new Barstool documentary trailer

POWER OF THE HAT: How the Jackson State 'J' hat became the symbol of college football's signing day stunner

Sanders did not say which jobs he interviewed for.

The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reported that Sanders interviewed for TCU's head coaching job after the Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime coach Gary Patterson and was "impressive." The report came while Sanders was hospitalized for nearly a month following toe surgery that caused him to miss three games.

"Well, TCU is not the only one interested in my services," Sanders said when asked to address reports of the interview. "(Jackson State athletics director) Ashley Robinson is interested in my services and finishing out what I completed. Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital for darn near a month. So never just go out there and believe what you hear, my man."

It's not the first time Sanders has been linked to other jobs. There has been speculation as to what might happen if Sanders' alma mater Florida State decides to move on from Mike Norvell, who is 8-13 through two seasons with the Seminoles.

Story continues

Sanders also addressed his interest in coaching in the NFL.

“I don’t know about that one, my man,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to coach pros. I’m not a pro guy. I don’t have patience for rich guys with problems. I don’t have patience for rich guys that don’t want to stay rich and continue to earn a check.”

Since the reported TCU interview, Sanders led Jackson State to a SWAC title and an appearance in the Celebration Bowl, the de facto HBCU national title game. He was named FCS Coach of the Year and SWAC Coach of the Year. He signed the No. 1 recruit in the nation, five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, away from Florida State.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders interviewed for 3Power-5 jobs, Jackson State coach says