Short turnaround 'means great opportunities' for fringe players

[BBC]

There is no time to stop and regret the weekend's mistakes for Chelsea and their staff.

It feels like they only just stepped off the pitch after another heart-breaking defeat - this time against Manchester City - but they are back in action already when they go to Arsenal in the Premier League later.

Mauricio Pochettino refused to complain about this scheduling, taking the high road while other coaches get in the mud battling with the FA and those behind the scenes making the decisions.

This rapid fire fixture will have benefits for some. It does certainly give a chance to new players to impress.

It looks a lot like Cole Palmer will have to be rested and, given Enzo Fernandez has an injury that is being managed as well, it would be a surprise if he is risked on such a short turnaround too.

That means great opportunities opening up in the middle of the park, and there is nobody better placed to take advantage of them than Carney Chukwuemeka.

He has deserved more starts but injuries have held him back.

Many fans were disappointed he did not make the line-up in either game last week, but given he is one of the few players able to replace both Palmer and Fernandez in the team, depending how Chelsea set up he is all but certain to finally get a chance at Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal away is not an easy game for anyone - let alone a Blues side that will be below full strength and low on confidence.

Will Faulks can be found at Chelsea News