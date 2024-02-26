Shohei Ohtani to make Dodgers debut Tuesday vs. White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Shohei Ohtani is ready for his Los Angeles Dodgers debut.

The team announced Ohtani, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in September, will be the designator hitter Tuesday at Camelback Ranch against the Chicago White Sox in his first Cactus League game of the year.

It will be the first time fans get to see the two-way superstar wearing a Dodgers uniform in a game since he signed a record-breaking $700 million contract this offseason.

The 29-year-old took live batting practice Sunday and "looked good," according to Dodgers manager David Roberts.

Ohtani won't pitch until 2025 as fully rehabs his right elbow, but his bat alone is worth the price of admission. In 135 games last season, the American League MVP cranked 44 home runs and had 95 RBIs to go with a 3.14 ERA on the mound.

